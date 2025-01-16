• Spanning over 50 acres next to Highland Lake, featuring 585 feet of private lakefront, this is the first gated community of its kind for active lifestyles

• First homes are ready for occupancy and the model unit is now open for tours

• Experience idyllic grounds, high-end construction, luxury standards and see optional upgrades

• Oversized garages will fit one car and a golf cart with room for storage; options to finish basement available on most units

The first homes are now available for occupancy at The Cove, a serene development along the shores of Highland Lake. When complete, residents will enjoy exceptional lifestyle in a community that prioritizes quality living and engaging amenities. Come tour a model unit today.

20 units are available in this first phase of construction, with a total of 60 homes planned for the completed community. The model unit features a “York” floor plan, which is a ranch-style duplex with each entrance arranged for privacy. The extra-long, single-car garages offer space for a golf cart or additional storage. Residents can choose from both duplex and townhouse floor plans, with options for finished walk-out basements, allowing for one, two, or three levels of living space.

At The Cove, you could start the day with pickleball or tennis on specially designed courts or enjoy a leisurely walk along the private trails that wind through the property’s scenic, wooded 50 acres. Bring your furry friend along, as this is a pet-friendly property. You can also head down to the 500-foot private beach and community dock, to launch your kayak or canoe and cast a fishing line. By 2025, the community will feature a clubhouse with event room and fitness center, along with planned group activities.

The Cove perfectly combines a tranquil retreat with convenient access to city services. Windham offers a rich blend of outdoor activities, Portland and the airport are a 10 to 20 minute drive away, while the White Mountains of New Hampshire are just over an hour.

This is simply the Maine you love, with much less maintenance. Reach out today to arrange a visit of the model unit and start imagining your life at The Cove.

(207) 800-5315 • info@thecovemaine.com • thecovemaine.com

