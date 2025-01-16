A former Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges tied to the theft of more than $10,000 from several people.

Brian Smith, 37, has denied the allegations against him, according to records filed in Cumberland County Superior Court, roughly a month after he was indicted on one count of theft and one count of burglary. Both are Class B charges and carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Smith has no upcoming court dates scheduled as of Thursday. He is out on $2,000 cash bail and had to surrender his passport.

Prosecutors for the Office of the Maine Attorney General have alleged that between Jan. 4 and June 27 of 2024, Smith stole at least $10,000 from three people and their heirs, according to the indictment. The state has also accused Smith of illegally being in one of the victim’s homes in Gray a year ago with the intent of committing theft.

Little else has been shared publicly. It’s unclear whether Smith knew the victims and how prosecutors believe Smith committed his alleged crimes.

His defense attorney, Verne Paradie, said he couldn’t share much information about the case and is still waiting on discovery materials from the state.

Smith would have been a deputy at the time of the alleged thefts, although he was suspended for three days on June 27, according to public records from the sheriff’s office.

Disciplinary records obtained through a public records request show say Smith had been parking for several months in early 2024 “for extended periods of time at an obscured spot at the New Gloucester Public Works” while on duty. An internal affairs investigation determined he had violated several codes of conduct, including “prohibited activity” while working.

Smith resigned in a brief letter to the sheriff’s office July 29, offering no details as to why.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce has referred all questions to the attorney general’s office, adding only that Smith’s alleged misconduct doesn’t represent the character of his other staff.

While Smith was on administrative leave, news broke that he was being charged in Androscoggin County with domestic violence and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. The charges stemmed from a report the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office received alleging Smith had fired his gun within 5 feet of another person.

However, that case was dismissed in September due to insufficient evidence, Paradie said.

