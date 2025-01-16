Silas Nielsen scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Sacopee Valley ended the game with a 22-6 run to beat visiting Richmond, 54-38, in a boys basketball game Wednesday.
Nielsen also had 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. Tyler Easterbrooks, back in the lineup after missing the previous three games, had nine points and 10 rebounds as Sacopee improved to 3-10.
Richmond (6-4) was led by David Edwards with 11 points, and Jake Gay and Zander Steele with 11 apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WINDHAM 48, FALMOUTH 11: Eleven players scored for the Eagles (7-5) in a win over the Navigators (1-11) at Falmouth.
Marley Jarvais led Windham with 10 points, Stella Jarvais had nine and Denali Momot finished with eight.
Siobhan Nielsen scored six points for Falmouth.
RICHMOND 37, SACOPEE VALLEY 26: Darby Flanagan scored 22 points to lead the Bobcats (6-5) pasts the Hawks (2-11) in Hiram.
Olivia Mason also reach double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Bridget Landry made three 3-pointers and had 12 points for Sacopee Valley.
MONMOUTH ACADEMY 47, BOOTHBAY 36: Kaitlyn Frost scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs (7-5) past the Seahawks (2-10) at Boothbay Harbor.
Rileigh Chase added 12 points.
Tatum French paced Boothbay with 25 points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BRUNSWICK 4, PENOBSCOT 3: Lisi Palmer’s second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie midway through the third period, lifting Brunswick (10-3) over Penobscot (4-6-2) at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.
Lauren Labbe and Solveig Ledwick also scored and Hensleigh Labonte stopped 23 shots for the Dragons, who outshot the Pioneers 39-26.
