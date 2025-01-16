Sharing your home with a large dog can feel like wrangling a bull in a china shop, but big dogs and small spaces don’t have to be incompatible. Contrary to popular belief, there are big dog breeds that are well-suited to small spaces. Great Danes, English mastiffs, greyhounds, Irish wolfhounds, and standard poodles are known for their low-energy nature and laid-back temperament.

With the right strategies, you can keep your big pup—or any sized pup—active and happy indoors without sacrificing your sanity or your furniture.

Preparing the Space

QUICK TIP: Use furniture sliders to make rearranging easier and protect your floors.

The first thing you need to do is a new round of dog-proofing. Move fragile items out of tail’s reach and create clear boundaries for your dog’s exercise area. Rugs or foam mats can protect your floors and your pup’s joints from hard surfaces during play sessions.

If your dog has a lot of energy, consider rearranging furniture to create a temporary play zone. Push tables and chairs aside to give your pup a safe area for activities like fetch with a soft toy, tug toy or indoor agility training with collapsible tunnels.

Creating dedicated space can be simple: stick to a corner of a room or use a large crate. We love playing tug in a small area of our carpeted living room with our large dogs. It’s a great way to get their energy out.

Daily Enrichments & Mental Stimulation

QUICK TIP: Keep things fresh by rotating enrichments weekly to continue challenging and exciting your pup.

Just like physical exercise, mental stimulation is key to a dog’s health, happiness and behavior making it an essential part of their daily routine.

Engaging your dog in mental activities can be surprisingly tiring in a positive, constructive way. Use a dreary weather day to teach them new tricks, work on advanced obedience commands or play hide-and-seek with treats. Interactive toys, such as treat-dispensing puzzles or snuffle mats, provide entertainment while encouraging problem-solving skills.

Here are some effective ways to mentally engage your dog.

• Licking pads and Kongs: Spread peanut butter or yogurt on a licking pad or stuff a Kong with their favorite treats to keep them occupied.

• Puzzle toys and treat balls: Interactive toys that require problem-solving, like treat-dispensing puzzles or balls, provide a challenge and reward.

• Natural chews: Bully sticks, antlers or frozen whip cream bowls can satisfy your dog’s chewing instincts while keeping them entertained.

• Scatter feeding: Spread your dog’s kibble on the floor and let them sniff and search for each piece. This taps into their natural foraging instincts.

• Training sessions: Use indoor time to practice commands or teach new tricks. Short sessions focused on obedience or fun tricks can help strengthen the bond between you and your dog.

• Sniffing games: Hide treats around the house and encourage your dog to find them using their nose.

Daily Exercise Plan

Limited space doesn’t have to limit your dog’s exercise routine. Start the day with a brisk walk or jog to help burn off some energy before settling indoors. Even a simple sniffing session can work wonders to tire them out. Dogs naturally expend energy while exploring their surroundings.

Throughout the day, break up the routine with short, active play sessions, and if you have the space, don’t underestimate the benefits of a classic game of chase to burn energy and keep things fun!

When weather or time constraints make outdoor activities difficult, consider incorporating short training sessions or canine fitness exercises, like “sits to stands” or “doggy push-ups.” These simple movements build strength while also engaging your dog mentally. And don’t forget to reward your pup with high value treats to keep them motivated and focused during training.

Preparing for Calm

Establishing a consistent rest routine is essential. A tired dog is a satisfied dog, and rest periods are vital for recharging both their mind and body.”

After exercise, your big dog will appreciate a cozy spot to unwind. Create a comfortable space, whether it’s a plush bed, a designated spot on the couch, your own bed, or a spacious crate where they can relax.

With a little creativity and consistency, life with a big dog in a small space can be harmonious. A balanced mix of exercise, mental stimulation, training and relaxation will ensure both you and your furry friend thrive, without turning your home into a disaster zone.

Kayla Cavallaro and Alexis Ott are co-owners of The Mainely Dog in Falmouth and Portland. They offer personalized daycare, boarding, grooming and enrichment options. For more information about programming visit themainelydog.com.

