Having worked in the Governor’s Energy Office under two Maine governors — John Baldacci and Paul LePage — who were diametrically opposed to each other on energy policy, I believe elevation of the office to Cabinet level will provide improved consistency and accountability across state programs (“Yes, energy office should be a Cabinet department,” editorial, Jan. 12).

When I left in 2012, there were only two of us in the office managing a $30 million state energy program. By making climate and clean energy priorities in her administration, Gov. Janet Mills has transformed the office into a leading powerhouse among states on these issues, with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Energy Office is often the first point of contact for businesses seeking investments in energy improvements, nonprofits advocating for environmental changes and constituents struggling to heat their homes and keep their lights on. This transition will enable the office to give better advice, guidance and assistance regarding energy policies, projects and investments, but most importantly, a clearer path for citizens to access the resources they need to live comfortably and safely.

Jeff Marks

Portland

