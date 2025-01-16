Maine started the second half on a 10-0 run and pulled away to beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology 57-44 in an America East men’s basketball game on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.

AJ Lopez scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the second half for Maine (11-8, 3-1 America East). The Black Bears outscored the Highlanders 34-18 after halftime.

Kellen Tynes added 12 points and eight assists for Maine.

Sebastian Robinson had 15 points, Tariq Francis 11 and Tim Moore 10 for NJIT.

