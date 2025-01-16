Lisi Palmer’s second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie midway through the third period, lifting Brunswick to a 4-3 win over Penobscot on Wednesday at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

Lauren Labbe and Solveig Ledwick also scored and Hensleigh Labonte stopped 23 shots for the Dragons (10-3), who outshot the Pioneers (4-6-2) 39-26.

Wednesday’s victory was Brunswick’s second win in as many days. The Dragons beat the Edward Little co-op, 3-1, on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RICHMOND 37, SACOPEE VALLEY 26: Darby Flanagan scored 22 points to lead the Bobcats (6-5) past the Hawks (2-11) in Hiram.

Olivia Mason added 10 points for Richmond.

Bridget Landry made three 3-pointers and had 12 points for Sacopee Valley.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SACOPEE VALLEY 54, RICHMOND 38: Silas Nielsen scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Hawks (3-10) Sacopee Valley ended the game with a 22-6 run to beat the Bobcats (6-4) in Hiram.

Nielsen also had 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. Tyler Easterbrooks, back in the lineup after missing the previous three games, had nine points and 10 rebounds for Sacopee Valley.

David Edwards, Jake Gay and Zander Steele each scored 11 points for Richmond.

Copy the Story Link