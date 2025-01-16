Lisi Palmer’s second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie midway through the third period, lifting Brunswick to a 4-3 win over Penobscot on Wednesday at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.
Lauren Labbe and Solveig Ledwick also scored and Hensleigh Labonte stopped 23 shots for the Dragons (10-3), who outshot the Pioneers (4-6-2) 39-26.
Wednesday’s victory was Brunswick’s second win in as many days. The Dragons beat the Edward Little co-op, 3-1, on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RICHMOND 37, SACOPEE VALLEY 26: Darby Flanagan scored 22 points to lead the Bobcats (6-5) past the Hawks (2-11) in Hiram.
Olivia Mason added 10 points for Richmond.
Bridget Landry made three 3-pointers and had 12 points for Sacopee Valley.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACOPEE VALLEY 54, RICHMOND 38: Silas Nielsen scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Hawks (3-10) Sacopee Valley ended the game with a 22-6 run to beat the Bobcats (6-4) in Hiram.
Nielsen also had 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. Tyler Easterbrooks, back in the lineup after missing the previous three games, had nine points and 10 rebounds for Sacopee Valley.
David Edwards, Jake Gay and Zander Steele each scored 11 points for Richmond.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.