The Wabanaki Alliance, a coalition of tribes within Maine, has a new leader.

Entering 2025, Maulian Bryant, who previously served as board president, emerged as executive director of the Wabanaki Alliance.

The Times Record spoke with Bryant and her predecessor, John Dieffenbacher-Krall, about what changes the organization might see and what priorities the tribes are setting for coming years.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What experience do you bring to this position?

I started advocating for tribal issues as a teenager, driven by a strong sense of injustice. I was concerned by the misuse of mascots in high schools. These symbols are sacred to my people, and seeing them mocked felt like a theft of cultural identity.

I was fortunate to have mentors who guided my emotions into action. My family motivated me to pursue tribal leadership. My dad, Barry Dana, was the chief of the Penobscot Nation, and my great-aunt, Donna Loring, served as the legislative representative. Witnessing their experiences in the state legislature and court battles over sovereignty deepened my understanding of the link between social justice and self-determination.

Raising two young children, I studied political science and worked in human resources for a tribal business. I actively addressed issues, spoke at school board meetings about Indian mascots, and participated in protests.

Advocacy has always been my compass. In my 20s, I ran for tribal council twice and lost by just a few votes each time. While it was painful, it motivated me to connect with tribal members and engage in meaningful conversations. In hindsight, those losses helped me build connections beyond the political arena.

Eventually, I ran a third time and was elected. Then, the tribe removed our representative from the legislature and created a new role to enhance tribal representation in government. In 2017, I became the first Penobscot Nation ambassador and served until I agreed to become the new executive director of the Wabanaki Alliance.

What attracted you to that post?

I have been president of the Wabanaki Alliance’s board since its inception (2020), even before John (Dieffenbacher-Krall) joined us. So, I bring considerable institutional knowledge and lived experience.

Even when raising children, I remained committed to advocacy. I made it a point to involve them in tribal activities, which has deepened my understanding of these issues … seeing our culture through their eyes.

Due to financial constraints, I didn’t have much money for childcare, so I’d often bring my two older kids to various events. Now that they’re in high school, it feels like a full-circle moment; I can place the pieces I once laid together in my career and watch them step into a society that seems to be on the brink of positive change.

The Wabanaki Nations do not have the same rights as the other 570 federally recognized tribes in the U.S. due to the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. Has examining the relationship the four tribes have with the state inspired you to explore federal legislation?

We have a great relationship with our House delegation, particularly U.S. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree. They would be the backbone of any federal initiatives we want to pursue soon.

Rep. Golden, in particular, has been instrumental in advancing equality for the Wabanaki nations. In 2022, he managed to get a bill through the House. Unfortunately, opposition in the Senate prevented it from being voted on.

I hope to see a bill that aligns Maine’s tribes with those nationwide, considering our current needs and potential retroactive issues. However, I doubt the current political climate would support such an initiative. We are still determining whether to invest resources, take a principled stance, strategize, and wait for a clearer path forward.

What are some of your goals for the Wabanaki Alliance?

I want to engage more with tribal communities so they stay current on and genuinely understand the Wabanaki Alliances’ legislative activities. The legislative process can be messy and unpredictable, and our tribal citizens must be fully informed when they testify, especially when a bill has been amended.

I’d also love to host forums reminiscent of the Grand Council in Canada — larger-scale listening sessions and information-gathering processes where the Wabanaki Alliance and tribal communities exchange ideas.

Given the impetus of your advocacy, addressing outdated state mascots, what is your take on the towering ‘Big Indian’ statue in Freeport?

The Wabanaki Alliance board and I support the effort to remove the statue. It promotes outdated stereotypes; we don’t feel it represents the Wabanaki people or our history or heritage. Much like mascots, there can be a tendency to rely heavily on stereotypes and the idea that people are something of the past instead of modern and evolving communities worthy of entire humanity, not locked in an image (that we didn’t choose or design) in history. We invite people to support the actual work and issues facing our people and tribal nations instead of protecting the statue that isn’t relevant to us or our fight for equality.

How can tribal perspectives can benefit the state, perhaps from the perspective of climate planning?

Most Mainers connect to nature often — hiking, camping, or visiting lakes is common. It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t feel that the beautiful landscape we share is part of their identity.

I have found it interesting talking with locals about land stewardship. Outside of tribal communities, people often see environmental issues as siloed: land conservation and stewardship are in one bucket, industry in another, and businesses and grocery bills in a third. For tribal communities, everything is interconnected; the health of our land is tied to our own well-being.

The Wabanaki Alliance focuses on legislation and climate policy as critical components of self-determination and sovereignty. Enhancing tribal access to resources and jurisdictional control improves water quality, air quality, conservation, game management, and natural resource management.

Ancestral knowledge, a deep love for the land, and a perspective prioritizing care over ownership would benefit us all. If our tribes had more rights, we would gracefully reach state climate objectives.

Maternity has been woven into your professional career. What do you hope to see for the next generation (and your own children)?

I have a two-year-old, a 15-year-old, and an 18-year-old. My oldest is now a young adult entering the world, and my toddler has a ways to go before she reaches that point. Like my parents, I strive to improve this world for my kids and the next two generations.

That’s why I’m so passionate about leading the Wabanaki Alliance. I envision a future beyond conflict and can imagine the beautiful things possible if we resolve our differences and restore equality.

I encourage my daughters to consider pursuing careers in tribal politics, but more than anything, I want them to have the same opportunities as their peers. When they enter society, I hope they respect the hard-fought struggles of those who came before them and enjoy the benefits of federal tribal recognition.

I model this for them by expressing gratitude for those who came before me: my mother, Julia Sockbeson, a long-time teacher at Indian Island School; my father, Barry Dana, Chief of the Penobscot Nation (2000-2004); my great aunt, Donna Loring, former Penobscot Legislative Representative; my grandmother, Elizabeth Sockbenson, former tribal councilor; and my recently deceased grandmother, Lorraine Dana, former tribal clerk.

Revisiting the past four years

Reflecting on past efforts, Dieffenbach-Krall noted several accomplishments of which he is most proud.

This included the rally for clean drinking water in 2022 to boost support for LD 906, the conception of the Wabanaki Alliance Tribal Coalition (an offshoot of the Alliance that has grown to include 314 statewide groups), the organization of 2024 and 2024 Nihkanuyane ‘Let’s Move Forward Together’ fundraisers at Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture and the Environment and the Abbe Museum, respectively, and consecutive Indigenous People’s Day events from 2021 to 2023.

The Wabanaki Alliance also made significant legislative gains during Dieffenbach-Krall’s tenure, particularly through the passing of acts LD 906, LD 585, LD 2007, and LD 78, a resolution proposing an amendment to Article X of the Constitution of Maine regarding the Publication of Maine Indian Treaty Obligations.

Additionally, the group coauthored one report that provided the political impetus to enact LD 1642 and support LD2001 and commissioned another, both of which were released in 2022.

