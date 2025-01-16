GORHAM – Doris “Patty” Priscilla Van Betuw, 93, passed away on Jan. 11, 2025, at Gorham House after a brief illness.

﻿She was born in Westbrook, Maine on Jan. 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Roland and Doris Lutz. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School in Florida.

﻿Patty worked as a school bus driver for MSAD # 6, and then a long career as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Maine Medical Center.

﻿Patty loved baking, working outside, babysitting for several children, and spending time with her friends and family.

﻿Patty was a member of Buxton United Methodist Church and served in various leadership and volunteer roles including Superintendent of Sunday School; it was an important part of her life. Patty also volunteered at the Buxton Community Food Cupboard for many years.

﻿Patty is predeceased by her husband Gerard Van Betuw, who passed away in 1996. She is also predeceased by seven siblings, Joanne Sparling, Margaret Shubert, Roland Lutz, Harvey Lutz, Marvin Lutz, Jean Guest, and Harold Lutz.

﻿Patty is survived by her children, Betsy Van Betuw of Portland, Wendy Van Betuw of Limington, Erik Van Betuw and his wife Justine of Redmond, Wash., Barry Kyrklund and his wife Jan of Flowery Branch, Ga.; brother, Robert Lutz of Tampa, Fla.; six grandchildren, Kendra and her husband Nate, Westley and his wife Samantha, Joseph, Carly and her husband Nick, Kathryn, Casey; and four great grandchildren.

﻿A funeral service will be held on Saturday Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at Buxton United Methodist Church, Chicopee Road in Buxton. Visiting hours will be Friday Jan. 24 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, 498 Long Plains Rd (Rt.22) West Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Buxton Community Food Cupboard or to:

Buxton United

Methodist Church

Copy the Story Link