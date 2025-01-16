For over 70 years, Town & Shore has been a trusted name in Maine real estate. As the State’s #1 Boutique Agency, we prioritize clients’ needs and deliver personalized, exceptional results.

Our boutique approach goes beyond numbers, fostering meaningful connections and exceeding expectations. This commitment has earned us the titles of Maine’s #1 Boutique Agency for Luxury Home Sales and Maine’s #1 Agency for Condo Sales. These accomplishments reflect our expertise, professionalism, and the trust we’ve built with clients.

Rooted in Greater Portland and Coastal Maine, we don’t just work here—we live and thrive in these vibrant communities. From historic neighborhoods to stunning coastlines, our brokers bring unparalleled local knowledge to every transaction. Combining this expertise with innovative marketing strategies and partnerships with global networks like Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®, we ensure maximum exposure for every property.

Whether buying or selling, we’re committed to making the process smooth, rewarding, and tailored to your needs. Discover the Town & Shore difference—your trusted partner in real estate success.

One Union Wharf, Portland, Maine 04101

207-773-0262 • info@townandshore.com

townandshore.com

