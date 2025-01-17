Louis Thurston had some tough times playing quarterback for Portland High.

A broken ankle that scrapped his freshman season. Getting benched after three starts as the varsity starter as a sophomore. Ending an otherwise great junior year by completing 5 of 20 passes in a state championship game loss.

“After losing the state championship my junior year, it was never hard to return to football because it only motivated me,” Thurston said. “But it was very tough for awhile.”

It was all worth it. As a senior, Thurston and his teammates broke Portland’s 22-year football title drought and avenged their 2023 state final loss by beating defending champ Thornton Academy, 35-14, to win the Class A crown.

Those setbacks? They just made it sweeter when Thurston achieved what he called, “the pinnacle of high school sports.”

“I think everything that Louis went through in his career led him to having the ability to overcome obstacles,” said Portland coach Sean Green.

Sunday afternoon, Thurston could add another title to “state champion” and “Varsity Maine All-State quarterback.”

Thurston is one of four James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy finalists. The Fitzpatrick Trophy, named for the legendary 20th-century athlete, coach and administrator at Portland High, is symbolic of being the best senior football player in Maine. The finalists were selected by a vote of the state’s head coaches and media members after the Fitzpatrick Trophy committee selected 14 semifinalists. The winner will be announced at Sunday’s banquet at the Holiday Inn by the Sea in Portland.

The other finalists are Houlton quarterback Isaiah Ervin and Old Orchard Beach receiver Riley Provencher from the eight-man ranks, and Thurston’s fellow Class A quarterback, Varsity Maine Player of the Year Jamier Rose of Noble.

“I think it could go any way,” Thurston said. “Jamier had an amazing season and he really did something special with his team. Riley Provencher was disgusting in eight-man. The stats that both of the eight-man players put up are mind-boggling at times. We’re four finalists for a reason.”

Thurston led the Bulldogs to their first Class A title since 2002, completing 97 of 154 passes for 1,465 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushing for a team-high 1,027 yards (eight touchdowns). He contributed 28 solo tackles and three interceptions to Portland’s swarming defense. In the championship game, Thurston threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and had a 2-point conversion pass. His 81-yard touchdown run put Portland ahead to stay. He gained 119 yards on 13 carries and completed 9 of 14 passes for 126 yards.

It was a performance that Bulldogs past and present could take pride in, said Jason McLeod, Portland’s football coach in Thurston’s first two seasons.

“He had everyone in Portland cheering for him, and to put the school on his back and to get that culmination of winning a state title is just awesome,” McLeod said.

From McLeod’s perspective, Thurston’s ability to bounce back from setbacks is central to his story. As an injured freshman, Thurston was at every practice, asking coaches questions and building camaraderie with teammates.

Then came the sophomore season when Thurston was supposed to be the backup, learning and growing behind senior Sam Esposito. Those plans changed on a dime when Esposito broke his collarbone in the season opener. Thurston was thrown into the fire. “It was terrifying at the time,” Thurston said. He responded with a game-winning touchdown pass.

But three straight losses followed against three top-tier opponents — Leavitt, Oxford Hills and Bonny Eagle. Playing in Class B, Portland was 1-3 and needed a spark. McLeod knew dynamic senior Kennedy Charles needed the ball in his hands more often, and the best way to do that was to make Charles the quarterback. It worked. Portland won seven straight games before losing to Skowhegan in the Class B championship game.

“When I got done as the coach, I got Louis’ address from his dad and typed him out a letter,” McLeod said. “I told him how much I thought of him and that I knew the future was bright for him.”

In Thurston’s final two seasons as Portland’s starting quarterback, the Bulldogs were 20-3 with two trips to the Class A final.

At the Fitzpatrick Trophy banquet, each finalist gives a speech. They almost always include many thank yous to those who helped the finalists succeed.

Thurston, 18, said he’s still working on his speech, with advice from Charles, who was a finalist two years ago.

“I’ve got a lot of people in my corner helping me out. I don’t want to forget anyone,” he said.

Thurston knows he’ll be thanking his parents, John and Carla Thurston (“I’ll probably thank them twice”), his older sisters, Mia Gunn and Chiara Thurston, coaches, community members, and especially his offensive linemen.

“When you’re a quarterback with an offensive line that has let up, I think it was seven sacks in two years, you need to be grateful,” Thurston said.

According to Green, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Thurston has had “a lot of local (NCAA) Division III,” recruiting interest.

“He could certainly play, and what I’ve told every coach is, if you’re getting him, you’re getting someone who is going to be great for your culture and for your locker room,” Green said, “but Louis has aspirations that go far beyond football.”

Thurston, who carries a 3.7 grade-point average, aspires to be a doctor specializing in sports medicine. Job shadows with sports medicine doctors and an internship with Portland High athletic trainer Ryan Lucas have helped crystalize his college plan.

It sounds like, especially if he’s accepted to his first-choice college, Thurston’s quarterback days are over. But what he’s learned from the game will stick with him.

“The things I learned about hard work and work ethic these past two years – Coach Green instilled a very strong work ethic – that’s something that I’ll never forget.”

