CUMBERLAND—With the stars of the future on hand, the Greely boys basketball stars of the present put on quite a show Friday evening against visiting Cape Elizabeth.

On a night where the community’s youth players were honored before the game and got to strut their stuff at halftime, the 2024-25 squad continued to surge with a dominant performance against an ancient rival.

A 3-point shot from senior Andrew Padgett just 21 seconds in set the tone and the Rangers took a quick 10-2 lead on a dunk from senior Kade Ippolito.

Ippolito was called for a technical foul on the play, however, and that sparked a Capers’ rally and thanks to eight points from senior Eli Smith, six of them coming from the free throw line, the visitors were only down by four, 18-14, after eight minutes of play.

And then, Greely completely flipped the switch, forcing 11 turnovers, turning them into easy hoop after easy hoop and by halftime, the Rangers were firmly in command, up, 45-22.

Greely didn’t let up in the third quarter, adding to its lead, doubling up Cape Elizabeth by the end of the frame, 62-31, before emptying the bench and going on to a most decisive 75-46 victory.

Ippolito had 16 points, Padgett added 14 and senior Luca Cimino finished in double figures as well with 12 points, as the Rangers won for the seventh time in eight games, improved to 9-4 and in the process, dropped the Capers to 3-9.

“Every Saturday, we see these kids,” said Cimino. “We have a connection to them. They see us in public and get excited. It was great to hear them tonight. It added energy to the gym. It made it a better environment to play in.”

“The place was packed tonight,” added Greely coach Travis Seaver. “We had great community support.”

Showtime

Greely has quietly put together a solid campaign, one which has it behind only preseason favorites Noble and Falmouth in Class A South.

The Rangers started with victories over visiting Mt. Ararat (51-46) and at reigning Class AA South champion Gorham (56-53). After a 51-44 home loss to Brunswick and a 56-39 setback at York, Greely went under the .500 mark with a 62-52 setback at Gardiner, but then it flipped the switch with a dramatic, buzzer-beating 41-40 home win over Lewiston (on an Ippolito basket) before defeating host Fryeburg Academy (43-38), visiting Sanford (56-43), Gray-New Gloucester, the reigning Class A state champion (50-37), and Wells (61-50). After a 45-43 loss at Messalonskee, the Rangers beat host Mt. Ararat Tuesday, 55-42.

The Capers, meanwhile, started with setbacks at Lake Region (49-38) and Yarmouth (71-49), then fell at home to Lincoln Academy (50-32). After rallying for a dramatic 63-58 home win over Freeport, Cape Elizabeth rolled at Mountain Valley (70-19), then lost to Leavitt (66-49) and at home to York (69-51) and Yarmouth (71-49). After a 72-61 win at Waynflete, the Capers were beaten by visiting Lake Region (50-36) and Poland (70-64).

Last year, the Rangers won at Cape Elizabeth, 60-51.

Friday, the Capers sought their first win over Greely since Jan. 21, 2022 (65-51 at home), but instead, the Rangers made it three straight in the series.

Never trailing in the process.

After the youth program was recognized in the pregame, then welcomed the varsity players to the floor, Greely rode their encouragement to a quick lead.

Padgett was left free up top and he drained a 3 -point shot on the Rangers’ first possession and they would never look back.

The next time down the floor, senior Ethan Michaud made two free throws.

Ippolito then got on the board, banking home a contested shot while being fouled before adding the free throw to complete the old-fashioned three-point play for an 8-0 advantage with the game just a little more than two minutes old.

With 5:19 on the first quarter clock, the Capers broke through, as freshman Finn Connolly spun and got a shot to roll home, but after a steal, Padgett passed ahead to Ippolito, who brought the house down with a rousing dunk.

But on the play, Ippolito was called for a technical foul and that gave Cape Elizabeth some life.

After Smith sank the subsequent two free throws, he was fouled and drained two more before sophomore Josh Rosen spun and finished to cut the deficit to just two.

After senior Owen Partridge tipped in a missed shot, Smith hit two more foul shots and the score was 12-10.

Greely responded, as Cimino made two free throws, with the second one banking in, then senior Brogan Raftice fed Cimino for a layup.

After Smith scored on a baseline runner, Raftice put home a miss, but a late basket from Rosen pulled the Capers back within four, 18-14, by quarter’s end.

The Rangers then ran away and hid in the second period.

As he did to start the game, Padgett set the tone with a 3-ball from up top.

Padgett, who helped quarterback Greely to its first-ever football Gold Ball back in November, has played a huge role this winter.

“It was a difficult switch (from football) at the start, but now everything is clicking,” Padgett said.

“Andrew has been a great surprise,” said Seaver. “I knew we’d have a great leader with him, but he’s worked hard on his shot. He had a big transition coming from football, but he’s done well. He’s shot well, sees the court well and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s become a basketball player this year.”

After Connolly drove for a layup, the next 13 points went to the Rangers.

Two Ippolito free throws got things started, then he scored on a putback before Cimino took a pass from Partridge, made a layup while being fouled, then hit the free throw for the three-point play.

With 5:34 on the clock, Padgett again set up Ippolito for a dunk, forcing Cape Elizabeth coach Jeff Mitchell to call timeout.

Which didn’t stem the tide.

After a Partridge steal, Ippolito returned the favor and fed Padgett for a layup, then Michaud hit a long jumper to make it 34-16.

“A fast start was very important,” Padgett said. “Getting momentum with a big crowd set us up to keep going strong.”

With 4:18 remaining in the half, Smith made the second of two foul shots to end the run, then sophomore Owen Beaureguard hit a short jumper, but Raftice made a layup after a steal, Padgett set up Cimino for a layup, then two Padgett free throws pushed the lead to 23.

After Connolly made a 3 from the corner, Padgett set up sophomore Rocky Axelsen for a 3-pointer off an inbounds set and Greely enjoyed a 45-22 advantage at the break, as it closed the half on a 24-6 surge, forcing 11 Cape Elizabeth turnovers in the quarter.

“It was all momentum,” said Cimino. “Once we get one play, the next one comes and we keep going and going and going.”

“We’ve been waiting to put a couple quarters together,” Seaver said. “It’s funny how momentum is. When a couple good things happen, then it continues to happen. We’ve talked about making a run, which we haven’t done this year. It was good to show the kids how good defense can lead to good offense.”

The Rangers didn’t rest on their laurels when the second half commenced.

The third period began with Ippolito banking home a shot, Cimino making a layup after a steal, Ippolito setting up Padgett for a layup, Cimino making a foul shot, Partridge driving for a layup, then Michaud burying a 3 from the corner with 4:02 on the clock for a 57-22 lead.

“At halftime, we just wanted to be consistent and come out and play a good third quarter,” said Seaver.

Junior Tim Fredericks, who didn’t play in the first half, got two points back for the Capers with a putback, but Ippolito set up Padgett for a layup.

After Beaureguard and Raftice traded 3-balls, a Fredericks free throw followed by a Fredericks three-point play made the score 62-31 heading for the fourth quarter.

Where the Rangers put it away.

The final stanza began with Ippolito converting a three-point play for his final points.

After senior Eli Halter made two free throws for the visitors, junior Gehrig Donnelly put home a miss for the Rangers.

Junior Mason Collins scored on a putback, then Fredericks hit two free throws, but Greely junior Reid Hartford countered with a driving layup.

After Smith made two free throws, he made a layup after a steal and Fredericks drove and banked home a shot to cut the deficit to 69-43.

The Rangers had one last surge, as Hartford drove for a layup, Donnelly took a feed from senior Zachary Doane and made a layup, then Doane hit a jump shot.

Senior Henry Moore made a 3-pointer in the waning seconds for Cape Elizabeth and that accounted for the 75-46 final score.

“We needed a win and we got it,” Padgett said. “We have good chemistry and the town is behind us, supporting us, so it’s not hard for us to play well.”

Ippolito had a game-high 16 points, to go with five rebounds and three assists.

Padgett added 14 points and six assists and Cimino had a dozen points, to go with six rebounds and a pair of steals.

Michaud contributed nine points, Raftice had seven, Donnelly, Hartford and Partridge four apiece, Axelsen three and Doane two.

Ten Rangers wound up in the scoring column.

Greely enjoyed a 34-24 rebound advantage, hit 12-of-15 free throws and overcame 15 turnovers (with nine coming in the fourth quarter long after the game was decided).

Cape Elizabeth’s effort was paced by Smith, who finished with 13 points, and Fredericks, who had 10 points, three steals and three offensive rebounds in one half of action.

Connolly added seven points and five rebounds, while Beaureguard had five points, Rosen four, Moore three and Collins and Halter two apiece.

The Capers made 15-of-19 free throws, but were doomed in part by 21 turnovers, 17 of which came before halftime.

“Greely’s a really good team and they shot well,” said Mitchell. “Our plan was to try to slow them down to some extent. That kind of worked in the first quarter, but the second quarter, that did not work. We got into a fast-paced game which we didn’t want to do. We got to a point where (the deficit) was insurmountable.

“Our problem all year has been turnovers. It’s the number one topic in practice every day, reducing turnovers. A lot of it has to do with inexperience and not having enough reps in varsity settings. It looks good in practice, but it doesn’t transfer to an environment like this. It’s a young group that’s struggling to find its groove in a varsity setting, but I think we’ll get there.”

Time to get serious

Cape Elizabeth (currently ranked 10th in the Class B South Heal Points standings) returns home to face Fryeburg Academy Monday. The Capers are clinging to the final playoff berth with six games to go.

“We have a tough schedule coming up, but there are some games that can get us some (Heal Points) and get us in (the tournament),” said Mitchell. “It’s hard to lose a lot, but the only option we have when we get knocked out is to get off the mat and focus on the next game.

“The tournament is our goal. For our younger guys to be able to play at the Expo would be huge. It’s critical for them to sniff the tournament, but we have to win some games.”

Greely (third in Class A South) has a key home test versus Falmouth Monday, then plays at Freeport next Friday.

“We just have to put our heads down and keep going,” said Cimino. “Falmouth will be a big game. We’ll stay focused and keep going. We have a lot of seniors, so our chemistry is up.”

“I think we have a chance to compete with anybody,” Padgett said. “There’s a bunch of good teams, but I think if we play our basketball, we can compete.”

“We want to win games and finish as high as possible,” Seaver added. “Our ultimate goal is to play our best in February and I think we can get there. Falmouth’s a good measuring stick. It’s great having it here. They’re hot. They’ve won some big games. I’m excited for it.

“Coming into the season, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Frankly, we were playing a lot of teams we hadn’t played before. With our seniors, I thought we could be competitive. We lost a couple games early in the year I’d love to have back, but we’re better than we were a month ago and I expect we’ll be even better a month from now.”

BOX SCORE

Greely 75 Cape Elizabeth 46

CE- 14 8 9 15- 46

G- 18 27 17 13- 75

CE- Smith 2-9-13, Fredericks 3-4-10, Connolly 3-0-7, Beaureguard 2-0-5, Rosen 2-0-4, Moore 1-0-3, Collins 1-0-2, Halter 0-2-2

G- Ippolito 6-4-16, Padgett 5-2-14, Cimino 4-4-12, Michaud 3-2-9, Raftice 3-0-7, Donnelly 2-0-4, Hartford 2-0-4, Partridge 2-0-4, Axelsen 1-0-3, Doane 1-0-2

3-pointers:

CE (3) Beaureguard, Connolly, Moore

G (5) Padgett 2, Axelsen, Michaud, Raftice

Turnovers:

CE- 21

G- 15

Free throws

CE: 15-19

G: 12-15

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

