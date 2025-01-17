A Harrison man was arrested Friday morning and charged with reckless conduct for confronting law enforcement officers and threatening to harm himself in November, police say.

Arthur Lefebvre, 57, faces felony-level charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday afternoon.

He was arrested in Portland after being released from the hospital, Lt. James Estabrook said in a phone call.

“He had medical needs that needed to be attended to before the arrest occurred,” Estabrook said. “His welfare and well-being is very important.”

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Lefebvre’s home Nov. 13, after he called authorities and said he was armed and planned to hurt himself, the office said at the time.

After deputies attempted to communicate with him, Lefebvre stepped out of the home on Hawk Ridge Road carrying a weapon, and three deputies shot him.

Lefebvre was seriously injured in the shooting and was taken to Maine Medical Center via Lifeflight, authorities said.

Estabrook did not know Lefebvre’s current condition, but said the man was well enough to have been released from the hospital.

Lefebvre is being held on a $5,000 cash bail at the Cumberland County Jail, the office said.

