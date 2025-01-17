Over the last 20 years and according to the last three census reports, the number of housing units being occupied by families has decreased with respect to total units in the town of Raymond from 64% to 60%. As this trend continues, it is easy to see how daily life in residential zones will be impacted by the increased use of housing as short-term rental businesses, as well as the political and economic impact that these businesses will have in shaping living conditions for permanent residents. A group has been organized to seek due process from the town of Raymond on behalf of all its citizens.

The Raymond Short Term Rental Initiative group, a local organization of concerned citizens, began as a direct response to the growing number of STRs in Raymond and the nonresponsive nature of STR owners who refused to act as responsible neighbors when confronted with concerns about their business operations in residential zones.

On Nov. 5, 2024, at the presidential polling place in Raymond, the Raymond Short Term Rental Initiative received enough petition signatures to compel the town to either call a special town meeting or warrant a regular town meeting for a proposed ordinance for the regulation and licensing of short-term rental properties in town.

The Raymond Short Term Rental Initiative has been speaking with residents and town officials who have reached out with their comments and suggestions, and the group hopes the residents will come out to a town meeting when this proposed ordinance is on the warrant. We invite everyone to review our proposed ordinance before town meeting at our website, raymondstr.com.

Nicole Keough

Raymond

Copy the Story Link