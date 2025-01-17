Chas Sharpe and Tristan Ashbrook both scored twice, and the Cincinnati Cyclones broke open a close game with four goals in the final 11 minutes as they earned a 6-1 ECHL win Friday night against the Maine Mariners in Cincinnati.
Sharpe got the go-ahead goal at 13:57 of the second.
Chase Zieky scored a power-play goal on Maine’s only shot in the second period. Cincinnati outshot the Mariners, 27-10.
