Chas Sharpe and Tristan Ashbrook both scored twice, and the Cincinnati Cyclones broke open a close game with four goals in the final 11 minutes as they earned a 6-1 ECHL win Friday night against the Maine Mariners in Cincinnati.

Sharpe got the go-ahead goal at 13:57 of the second.

UP NEXT WHO: Maine Mariners at Fort Wayne Komets WHEN: 7:35 p.m. Saturday

Chase Zieky scored a power-play goal on Maine’s only shot in the second period. Cincinnati outshot the Mariners, 27-10.

