BIDDEFORD — The Marshwood girls basketball team missed the playoffs last winter, lost a starter in the offseason, and struggled through a dreary preseason. So who could have thought wins would be so plentiful?

Few did. Certainly not the Hawks themselves. Not to this extent.

“(I expected) for us to hopefully play hard against the good teams, and beat the teams that we should beat,” Marshwood coach Angie Littlefield said. “But we’re proving to be the team that people need to beat. I love that for them. They’re making it happen.”

As the regular season enters its final third, the preseason favorites in Class A South — Mt. Ararat, Gray-New Gloucester and defending state champion Brunswick — are right at the top, but up there with them are the Hawks, fresh off of a 53-50 victory over Biddeford on Friday that improved their record to 12-1, and avenged what has so far been their only defeat.

“Yeah, it’s a huge surprise,” Littlefield said. “But I said it … just the other day. What you don’t know, ever, going into a season is how much heart a team’s going to have. That’s something that they just keep showing game after game. They never give up.”

The coach didn’t see it coming. Neither did her players.

“It’s definitely a pleasant surprise,” said senior forward Sarah Theriault, who had 21 points and 15 rebounds Friday. “Last year we started 0-6, and this year we reversed it, we started 6-0. So I don’t know if it was a mentality switch. We got in the gym early this year. … We focused a lot on staying close. A lot of it is being close off the court as well.”

Marshwood improved after its slow start last season but finished ninth in A South with an 8-10 record. One of the Hawks’ starters, Piper Catanese, transferred to York, and then Marshwood dropped four of five preseason games. Right out of the gate, however, the Hawks beat Kennebunk, 56-44, and Westbrook, 54-37, and suddenly there was confidence.

“When we won against Westbrook, I knew ‘We’ve got this,'” said sophomore and leading scorer Isabelle Tice, who had nine points Friday. “It’s been a lot of fun. I didn’t expect us to have this much chemistry.”

More wins, and quality wins at that, followed. Marshwood beat Mt. Ararat to improve to 3-0, Gray-New Gloucester to go to 6-0, and Windham and Brunswick to improve to 9-1 and 10-1.

“I wasn’t quite sure what (we) would look like. And I think they’ve just bought in,” Littlefield said. “I think they’ve just developed. We’ve got kids stepping into roles and really embracing it.”

Friday provided an example of the poise that’s been growing among the Marshwood players. Biddeford (9-4), a championship hopeful in Class B South, jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter, but the Hawks fought back to take their first lead since the opening seconds at 26-25 on a Renee St. Pierre putback midway through the second.

When Biddeford surged at the start of the fourth to take a 46-41 lead on an 11-0 run with 4:18 left, Marshwood again answered, as Natalie Lathrop (11 points) had a basket, Theriault scored on a putback after a Lathrop free throw, and Tice found Lathrop on a cut to the basket to give the Hawks the lead for good at 48-46 with 2:50 to play.

“(It shows) that we just never give up,” said senior Emily Clark, who had six points and eight rebounds. “It doesn’t matter if we’re down by as many as we were in the first. … No matter what, we don’t look at the scoreboard. We focus on the eight minutes in front of us, and somehow, we get it done.”

For all their success, there is one unresolved item of concern: Only two of the Hawks, Theriault and Lathrop, have played a playoff game at the Portland Expo, experiencing the jitters of postseason play.

Littlefield hopes games like Friday’s can help prepare them, as well as acclimate them to wearing the target.

“This was a great game for us. Playoff atmosphere, there are so many people in the gym, it’s loud,” she said. “So when we get into games like this, we talk about ‘Imagine this is a playoff game. It’s do or die.’ … I’m putting pressure on them early so that they’re ready for that.”

Sophomores Jordyn Crump (16 points) and Anna Smyth (nine points, 10 rebounds) had big games for the Tigers, while freshman Mia Mariello contributed nine points and three steals.

“We’ve talked a lot about really acclimating to the high school game, and really learning how to control the controllables,” Biddeford coach Jeannine Paradis said. “We can’t control the officials, we can’t control the other team. We can only control what we do, defensively and offensively. As long as we continue to do that together, then good things will happen.”

