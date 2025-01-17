MILTON, Fla. – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of June E. Pinkham, who departed this life peacefully on Jan. 10, 2025, at the Sandy Ridge Center in Milton, Fla. June was born on May 29, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Edward and Mary (Matson) Reed. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, a cherished friend, and a woman whose spirit touched all who were fortunate to know her.

﻿Raised in Waldoboro, she experienced the profound changes of her youth during World War II, when her father took up work in the shipyards of Boothbay. It was there that June met the love of her life, Alfred D. Pinkham, at Boothbay High School, igniting a bond that would flourish even after her husband returned from his brave service in the Navy in the Pacific. June went on to share her talents and dedication in her professional journey, working at the Navy office in Bath during the war, the Locker Plant in Waldoboro, and eventually retiring from the Farmer’s Home Administration in Damariscotta.

﻿Beyond her professional endeavors, June found joy and solace in her hobbies. She had a green thumb and loved to tend to her garden, nurturing beauty, and life in every flower. Sailing was another passion that brought her tranquility, as she reveled in the gentle embrace of the sea, a place where she felt truly at home. These simple pleasures showcased her appreciation for the natural world and the moments that make life extraordinary.

﻿She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Alfred Douglas Pinkham; John E. Reed; and Robert W. Reed.

﻿June is survived by her son, Alfred Douglas Pinkham Jr. of Silverdale, Wash.; grandson William Pinkham of Binghamton, N.Y. and granddaughter Mary Emma ‘Emmy’ Jones of Milton, Fla.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her, a testament to a life well-lived and loved.

﻿A graveside service at German Cemetery will be announced in the spring.

﻿Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or memory with the Pinkham family, visit June’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

