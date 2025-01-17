BATH – Richard Ellsworth Soule, 92, of Bath, formerly of Phippsburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

﻿He was born in Brunswick on Nov. 17, 1932, son of Fletcher Harford and Helen (Safford) Harford. Richard was later adopted by Ammon V. Soule. He grew up on a farm in Wiscasset and graduated from Wiscasset Academy in 1950.

﻿He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps soon after graduation. He served four years of active duty during the Korean War and was a combat veteran, followed by 28 years with the Maine Army National Guard.

﻿After serving in the Marines, he worked for New England Telephone, and then began his 33 year career at Bath Iron Works, beginning as a welder and rising to the position of Facilities Engineer.

﻿Richard married Carol Smith Carter in 1958. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

﻿The retirement years were filled with hunting, golfing, and summers cruising the Maine and Canadian coasts in the S/V Shenandoah. They traveled extensively in their RV, and wintered on the road and in Florida for many years. For 60 years, his happy places at home on Stoney Brook Road were his beloved barn and workshop filled with tools of all kinds. He could fix anything and was a skilled brewer of fine craft beer.

﻿Richard is survived by his wife Carol; his children, Michael C. Soule and his partner Lorraine Meyette, Sharon A. Kuhn and her husband George, Michael A. Soule, Daniel V. Soule and his wife Terri, Glenn S. Soule and his wife Tracie; and his brothers Robert Soule and Dean Soule. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

﻿At his request there will be no funeral. A burial with military honors will be held at the Central Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery on Civic Center Drive in Augusta on Friday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. a memorial gathering for family and friends will take place at The Kennebec Tavern in Bath.

