Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Use our filtered search tools to find out where and when to go for deals on food and drinks.
Happy hours are happening all over southern Maine, and this searchable list of more than 75 restaurants and bars will help you find just the deal you’re looking for, whether it’s discounted drafts, cocktail specials or cheap eats.
Want happy hours with food and beer specials on Monday? Choose all 3 buttons to get your results.
DEALS: This high-energy restaurant offers $2 off house margaritas and select craft beers on draft. Amigos has live music on weekends and free gaming all day Monday.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
DEALS: This 21-plus retro arcade and cocktail bar’s specials include two mix or max nitro shots for $7 and margarita carafes for $36. For food, get $6 pizza and half off hot dogs.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, all day Wednesday
DEALS: This hotel lounge offers a variety of $7 bites, including smoked chicken wings and quesadillas. If you’re thirsty, try the select $9 cocktails like the Pepperoncini Pickletini or Winter Escape; there are also $8 select wines.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. daily
DEALS: This family-run Mexican bar offers $7 margaritas and tacos and nachos for $5 and under.WHEN: 2-5 p.m. daily
DEALS: This Asian-fusion restaurant offers katsu sandos, a Japanese-style fried pork sandwich, on special, as well as $5 highballs and sake pours.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
DEALS: The bowling alley’s happy hour specials include half-priced bowling (walk-ins only), $3 domestic bottles and half-priced hot dogs.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday
DEALS: The creative taco spot offers a rotating $10 top-shelf liquor pour – in a shot, margarita, Paloma or on the rocks. Margaritas, in a variety of flavors, are all $7, and draft beers and house wines are $5. If you’re hungry, Buffalo agave wings are on special for $7 wings or get bottomless chips and queso for $9.50.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. daily
DEALS: Get a dollar off draft beers and house wines. Happy hour food menu includes chips, fried pickles, cheese quesadillas and garlic parmesan, Creole and Montreal fries.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. daily
DEALS: Billed as an “oyster social,” the specials are $1 oysters and $8 drinks like rosé, prosecco and a changing house punch. After 9 p.m., the drink specials keep going until products run out.WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday
DEALS: This hotel restaurant has food options for under $15, drinks for $6-$8 and half-price drafts.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday through Friday, and all day Sunday
DEALS: The country-themed bar offers $2 Bonfire whiskey, $3 tacos, $4 fries and beer, $5 burgers and, best of all, free bacon.WHEN: 4-7 p.m. daily
DEALS: The waterfront restaurant offers $5 select draft beers, house wines and prosecco, as well as half-off oysters, $1 chef’s choice oysters (Tuesday to Thursday only), and snacks for $10 or less.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. daily
DEALS: This hotel restaurant has a select entree for $20, a beer and handheld menu item for $15, as well as $10 glasses of wine and $5 draft beers and house spirits.WHEN: 4-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
DEALS: Full happy hour menu with food and drink specials ranging from $5 to $10.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday and Thursday
DEALS: Get 20% off beers, signature cocktails and wines during happy hour.WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday
DEALS: This French restaurant and bistro offers guests sitting at the bar 20% off all drinks except for bottles of wine.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
DEALS: $5 draft beer, $5 house wine, and $5 winter cocktails.WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2-5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to close on Sunday
DEALS: Glasses of natural wine are on special for $10.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday
DEALS: $5.50 drafts including 20oz Guinness, $2 back-yard beers, all wines are $9, Prosecco and Rose are $8, $2-4 off select cocktails and discounted appetizers.WHEN: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close 7 days a week
DEALS: Get $2.50 Pabst Blue Ribbon and Tecate, $3.50 Twisted Teas, $3 domestic beers, $5 Fireball and Doctor McGillicuddy shots, $6 well drinks, $4 Nütrl and $4 Truly vodka sodas.WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: These two Cowbell locations offer $4-$5 craft beers and $5 snacks.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; all day Sunday (Scarborough only)
DEALS: Crown Jewel’s “Flappy Hour” is an experience in of itself. For $50, guests can reserve a round trip to Crown Jewel from Casco Bay on the Calista Ann, a dedicated picnic boat. The trip includes a 30-minute ride out to the island, an hour of dining (1.5 hours for brunch excursions), and 30 minutes back to the mainland. Drinks will, of course, be available. Book here.WHEN: Times and days vary; look here for the latest information.
DEALS: Get $3.50 Miller Lite and Bud Light drafts, $1 off all wine pours, $4 Budweiser and Coors Lights, $5.50 High Noons, $4 well drinks, and half off fries and nachos.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
DEALS: Select local tallboy cans, house wines and well drinks for $6, and $1 off all other alcoholic beverages; a selection of $8 snacks, including candied pork belly bites and deep fried Buffalo shrimp; $7 cup of clam chowderWHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: From 3-7 p.m. daily, you can grab a pint of Bud Light or High Life for $1.95. When that special ends, daily rotating deals are offered until close, including $3.25 Rolling Rock or select drinks for $3.95. On the weekend, get $3.95 mimosas, along with other deals.WHEN: 3-7 p.m. daily, 7 p.m. to close daily, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
DEALS: Dok Mali offers a happy hour menu with deals on dumplings and starters, as well as wine, cocktails and draft beer. Food and drink prices range from $1-$7.WHEN: 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
DEALS: Get 12-inch cheese and pepperoni pizzas for $12 and a variety of other $5-$9 snacks. Drink specials include $6 well drinks, house wines and Allagash White.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
DEALS: Get $8 rotating cocktail specials and Miller High Life pitchers, and from 3-5 p.m., buy one get one free BOGO oysters are available. There is also an extra, secret happy hour offered in their Hideaway location, so pop in to learn about exclusive deals.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday for Hideaway
DEALS: Both locations offer $7.50 house margaritas, discounted Coronas and $2.50 select drinks.WHEN: 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday
DEALS: This Mexican restaurant offers $5 to $7 snacks, including jalapeño poppers, wings and nachos. For drinks, try a jumbo house margarita for $6.50 or domestic, import and local beers for $3.75 to $4.50.WHEN: 2 to 5 p.m. daily
DEALS: This country music restaurant’s deals include $5 well cocktails, $3 domestic drafts, $1 off craft beers, and a variety of food specials.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
DEALS: Eventide does not offer a traditional happy hour, but if you’re looking for a late-night deal, try its “Eventide @ Nite” menu, with half-priced oysters, $2 off draft pours, and $1 off glasses of wine. Also, for these two hours only, customers get fries with their burgers.WHEN: 9-11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday (winter only)
DEALS: This Mediterranean restaurant offers a rotating $10 cocktail, wines by the glass, chickpea fries and more; there are also $5 rotating beers available.WHEN: 4-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
DEALS: $3 off all draft beer, full pour beers, wines and cocktails. Also, they offer a burger and 7oz pour of beer for $12 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
DEALS: Offered at the bar and on the patio, specials include $3 select draft beers, select wines and snacks.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. daily
DEALS: This traditional American tavern offers both food and drink specials, including $8 cocktails and bites ranging from $6-$13.WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
DEALS: The Old Port noodle bar offers half-off all snacks, including kimchi, pickles and fried bread, $4 off the napa cabbage salad and $5 off wings. Drink specials are $1 off draft beer, $2 off wine by the glass and $4 off all carafes of tap wine.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Friday (winter only)
DEALS: The Scandinavian cocktail bar offers $1.50 oysters, $10 cocktails and half off bottles of wine.WHEN: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, all day Wednesday
DEALS: This hotel bar offers $2 Maine oysters, $5 local drafts and $10 glasses of rosé.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. daily
DEALS: This pizza-centric restaurant offers a variety of $7 drinks, including house red and white wine, house prosecco, Aperol spritzes and select Maine drafts.WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: Get $2 off craft pints, $3 Bud pints, $3 Miller Lite tallboys, $6 Ice Pik cocktails and $7 frozen drinks, plus $2 off bar snacks and $5 twin red hot dogs. All specials are dine-in only.WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, all day Sunday
DEALS: $5 well drinks, wine and draft beers. $1 wings and 1/2 price Brussels sprouts.WHEN: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
DEALS: Full happy hour menu with food and drink specials ranging from $4 to $20.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: This gastropub offers a variety of $6 drinks, including house wines, select local drafts and house liquor.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
DEALS: This distillery and bar offers $2 off wings and burgers, $3 mystery shots and $7 canned cocktail buckets. A new happy hour menu is coming soon.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
DEALS: $6 margaritas, $4 Modelo drafts, free chips and salsa, and an array of discounted apps.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
DEALS: Deals include 50% off domestic drafts, well drinks and wine, plus $1 off well drinks and select beers. The food deal is an appetizer platter for $9.99.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. 7 days a week
DEALS: This new restaurant offers food and drink specials exclusively at its bar including on house-smoked Buffalo wings, fries and a rotating vegetarian option, plus $6 red, white and prosecco wines, $7 rotating house cocktails, $3 rotating canned beers and $3 Miller Lite drafts.WHEN: 3-7 p.m. daily
DEALS: “Veranda time” at this hotel restaurant includes exclusive cocktails and light bites.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (winter only)
DEALS: All wine by the glass and canned drinks are 25% off; food specials on popular items such as meatballs.WHEN: 8-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
DEALS: This Irish restaurant and bar offers $1 off draft beer, well drinks and tap wine. Food specials include $5 wings, dumplings and poutine.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday
DEALS: Get a free (or $1) slice of pizza with the purchase of a beer, wine or cocktail at select locations of the Maine chain.WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
DEALS: Get $2 local oysters, $2 off glasses of wine and draft beers, $9 cocktails (including gimlets, daiquiris and Old Fashioneds) and $8 Paw Shakes (red stripe lager and a shot of well liquor).WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: Rotating drink and taco specials, such as $7 margaritas, $6 red or white sangria, $3 Tecate and $5 chef’s choice tacos.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday
DEALS: This waterfront location offers $5 Shipyard seasonal beer and $2 oysters during happy hour.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday
DEALS: Get craft beer and “pain killer” cocktails for $6WHEN: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: This Irish pub offers half off short rib poutine, spinach and artichoke dip, wings and chicken bites, as well as $5 well drinks, $6 glasses of house wine, and $6 Guinness drafts.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
DEALS: Half-off all starters from deviled eggs to nachos to soft pretzels and more, with half-off house wines as well.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: Check out the Facebook page for daily deals.WHEN: 7 days a week
DEALS: Get 50% off of your first 12-ounce pour from Root Wild’s line of all-natural, organic kombucha or beer.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: This late-night restaurant and pub has deals that include $4 glasses of wine and well liquor pours and always has a $1.99 rotating draft on special..WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: This waterfront restaurant has a full happy hour menu with snacks and drinks ranging from $2-$8, including $8 bang bang shrimp, $8 calamari, $7 draft beers and $7 specialty cocktails.WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday
DEALS: This bustling neighborhood bar offers half-priced drafts and $5.50 drinks made with Ice Pik vodka.WHEN: 2-6 p.m. daily
DEALS: All three of these Sebago Brewing locations offer $1 off beers and select $6 appetizers.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
DEALS: Rotating deals, such as $3 house wine, $5 martinis, and $3 Bud drafts. Check Shay’s website for daily deals.WHEN: 4 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday
DEALS: This cafe and bar offers $1.50 oysters during happy hour.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. daily
DEALS: The restaurant’s happy hour is bartended by co-owner Kelly Towle, who is also a morning show host on Coast 93.1. They offer $5 well drinks and half-priced appetizers.WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Thursday
DEALS: This pub and wing joint offers food and drink deals, including $5 well drinks and half-price appetizers.WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: At the bar and lounge only, guests can get $10 select wine and cocktails, $2 off all beers and $8-$11 snacks, including shishitos, crostini and local Maine cheeses with mustard, house pickles, seasonal jam and Maine Crisp crackers.WHEN: All day Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday
DEALS: The local spot makes traditional Mexican food, and their happy hour menu brings food and drink items down to $5. Pollo asado, carnitas and vegetable tacos are all $5, along with mini margs and fresca spritzes.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. daily
DEALS: This plant shop offers more than greenery. Snacks, coffee and other drinks are also available, and during happy hour, it’s all half off.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
DEALS: Get a $4 pretzel and cheese or $3 chips and salsa. Drink deals include $2 off 16-ounce drafts, canned wines and more.WHEN: All day Sunday through Thursday, before noon Friday and Saturday
DEALS: Portland’s original ale house offers food and drink specials with prices ranging from $3-$9. Highlights include $5 pear Rekorderlig cider, $3 Shipyard Discover and $3 chips and salsa.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: During the summer, this craft distillery offers a “yappy hour” where dogs get free mocktails or “pup-tails” and their owners get $1 off drafts. During the winter, customers can get discounts on all hot drinks and select food items.WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
DEALS: This seaside hotel restaurant offers $10 cocktails, $8 rotating wines, $3 rotating bottled beer and sharable plates ranging from $7-$24.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. daily (open seasonally)
DEALS: This sports-oriented bar has happy hour deals like $2 Pabst Blue Ribbon and 50 cents off well drinks.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: Get $2 off wings and tenders, $4.50 for Wild Maine hard seltzers, $5 Ice Pik drinks and $3 domestic beers.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: At the bar only, get half-priced draft beers, wine pours, cocktails “with a twist” and appetizers.WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
DEALS: Via Vecchia offers a weekday “aperitivo” with select drinks for $6 to $12.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: This farm-to-table restaurant has drink specials that include $2 off draft beer and glasses of wine, as well as a special menu with mocktails and cocktails only available during happy hour.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
DEALS: Get half off snacks, $5 wines and house beer as well as 20-ounce Miller High Life pours for $3.WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
DEALS: This wine bar offers discounted prices on wines, beers and snacks. On Fridays, there are also free wine tastings during happy hour.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and all day Saturday
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.