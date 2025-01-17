Jemal Murph, the Lincoln Middle School athletic director who was facing termination by Portland Public Schools, will not be fired after reaching a private agreement with the district.

Murph hit a student from a different school during a soccer game in October, according to the testimony of several district officials. He was asking a group of students, at least one of whom was not supposed to be at the field, to disperse. When they refused, things escalated and Murph struck a student with a closed-handed fist.

Murph and his attorney have argued he acted out of self defense when surrounded by as many as 15 students, one of whom punched him first, while the district says he should have worked harder to deescalate the situation or call the police.

District administrators recommended termination, and Murph requested a public hearing, which the school board held Tuesday night. The eight-hour meeting stretched into Wednesday morning, when the board decided to delay their decision until Friday evening. But according to a 3 p.m. statement from the district, that vote has been cancelled.

“We have been able to come to an agreement with Mr. Murph and his Union that at once recognizes the seriousness of the situation and also Mr. Murph’s past contribution to (Portland Public Schools), and therefore we will not be going forward with the recommendation that he be dismissed,” the statement reads.

The district said it cannot comment on the terms of that agreement because it’s a confidential personnel matter, but said that the district, “will support Mr. Murph to have a successful return next year.”

Murph’s attorney, Jon Goodman, also declined to discuss the details of the deal and shared a statement on behalf of Murph and the Portland Education Association, the district’s teacher union.

“Mr. Murph and the Union appreciate that we have been able to resolve this and look forward to working together going forward,” it reads.

This story will be updated.

