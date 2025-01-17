The hype around Cooper Flagg’s New England return with the Duke men’s basketball team is showing itself in the ticket market.

According to Victory Live, a ticketing technology company that tracks secondary market sales, tickets for Duke’s game at Boston College at 8 p.m. Saturday are being sold for an average price of $268. The game will be the first and likely only time Flagg, a Newport native, plays in New England with Duke this season.

According to Victory Live, Duke’s road games average out to a ticket price of $184, putting the price for Saturday’s game 45% above that number. The site also said that the $268 price exceeds the average price of Boston Celtics home game tickets, which go for an average of $220.

Boston College associate athletic director for communications Mike Laprey said the game has been sold out since early December.

“Combining all of that, between it being Duke and having Cooper Flagg be (from) so nearby … it’s going to make for quite an atmosphere Saturday night,” he said. “(Duke) having their best player and one of the best players in the country coming from Maine, it’s been the most media attention and most media interest for a game that I’ve worked on in Boston since the NCAA regional last year.”

“It’s led to a game with a lot of eyeballs, and a lot of interest in it.”

