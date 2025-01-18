OTTAWA, Ontario — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

UP NEXT WHO: San Jose Sharks at Boston Bruins WHEN: 1 p.m. Monday TELEVISION: NESN

Leevi Merilainen, who made 23 saves in regulation and overtime, turned away all three Bruins skaters in the tiebreaker.

Josh Norris had two goals for Ottawa, and Stutzle had a goal and an assist in regulation. Nick Jensen and Adam Gaudette also scored.

Boston had won two in a row since a six-game slide. David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, and Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha each had a goal and an assist.

Ottawa scored twice in the final 3:13 to force overtime. Norris got his 17th goal of the season with 12 seconds remaining, tying it at 5.

Boston had opened a 5-3 lead on Vinni Lettieri’s first goal of the season 11:23 into the third period.

Advertisement

Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves for the Bruins.

Mark Kastelic returned to Boston’s lineup after missing the last four games with a concussion. It was Kastelic’s first game in Ottawa since he was traded from the Senators to the Bruins in June.

Thomas Chabot returned to Ottawa’s lineup with a full visor, one game after taking a puck to the face.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Norris scored a power-play goal in the second for the Senators’ first in four games. Ottawa was 0 for 7 with the man advantage in its previous three.

Bruins: Mason Lohrei had two assists.

Advertisement

KEY MOMENT

With Boston leading 4-3 in the second, Chabot’s shot deflected off Drake Batherson’s skate, hit the inside of the post and stayed out in the final minute of the period.

KEY STAT

Boston went 1 for 4 on the power play, and Ottawa was 1 for 3.

Copy the Story Link