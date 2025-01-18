Caroline Dotsey scored seven of her 17 points in the first quarter as Maine jumped out to a 14-point lead and beat Maryland-Baltimore Country, 61-47, in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday in Orono.
Olivia Rockwood and Paula Gallego each added 14 points for the Black Bears (9-10, 4-2 America East). Gallego added nine rounds and four assists.
Talia Davis scored a game-high 18 points for the Retrievers (7-9, 0-4).
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.