Caroline Dotsey scored seven of her 17 points in the first quarter as Maine jumped out to a 14-point lead and beat Maryland-Baltimore Country, 61-47, in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday in Orono.

Olivia Rockwood and Paula Gallego each added 14 points for the Black Bears (9-10, 4-2 America East). Gallego added nine rounds and four assists.

Talia Davis scored a game-high 18 points for the Retrievers (7-9, 0-4).

