Jacoby Bardsley scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half and Lake Region beat Wells, 57-50, in a boys basketball game on Saturday in Wells.

Cooper Smith added nine points and Jacoby True had eight for Lake Region (7-6).

Jeremy Therrien had 21 points for Wells (3-9). Nolan Brown added eight points and 10 rebounds.

