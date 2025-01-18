Jacoby Bardsley scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half and Lake Region beat Wells, 57-50, in a boys basketball game on Saturday in Wells.
Cooper Smith added nine points and Jacoby True had eight for Lake Region (7-6).
Jeremy Therrien had 21 points for Wells (3-9). Nolan Brown added eight points and 10 rebounds.
