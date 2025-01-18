JD Davison finished with 24 points and 13 assists, but the Maine Celtics lost in to the College Park Skyhawks, 112-109, in overtime in an NBA G League game Saturday in Portland.
Jay Scrubb added 20 points, while DJ Rodman had 19 points and nine rebounds for Maine. Jordan Schakel added 18 points and Tristan Enaruna added 10.
Keaton Wallace had 24 points and Kevon Harris added 19, including the game-winner in overtime for College Park.
