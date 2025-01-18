Maine gave up the tying goal with 37 seconds left in the third period and skated to a 2-2 tie with UConn on Saturday at Alfond Arena.
Maine (15-5-3, 7-3-3 Hockey East) won the shootout, 1-0, to earn the extra point in the Hockey East standings.
The Huskies (12-8-2, 7-6-2) took a 1-0 lead when Ryan Tattle scored early in the first period. The Black Bears tied it on a goal by Oskar Komarov with one second left in the first and took the lead on a goal by Taylor Maker late in the third.
Nicholas Niemo scored in the shootout for Maine.
Albin Boija had 22 saves for Maine, while Callum Tung stopped 30 shots for UConn.
