A 75-year-old man was rescued early Saturday morning after breaking through the ice on Echo Lake on Mount Desert Island while driving a rented U-Haul.

Crews from Mount Desert Fire and Police Departments and the Southwest Harbor Fire Department rescued the man at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the man was confused and did not know where he was, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The man was driving on Ike’s Point Road when he continued right onto the ice on Echo Lake. He drove about 450 yards into the lake before partially breaking through 5 inches of ice and submerging the front of the box truck, the agency said.

The man was able to crawl to the top of the truck and called 911. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The truck later broke through the ice and was completely submerged. MDIFW communications director Mark Latti said a marine salvage company will remove the truck from the water, but they have to wait for the ice to thicken to ensure their safety.

