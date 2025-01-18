A fire destroyed a home in Lebanon on Friday, leaving one man dead and another person injured.

The Lebanon Fire Department and state fire marshals responded to a residence on Smith Road in Lebanon around noon Friday.

A large single-family residence was destroyed by the fire, said Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Investigators located a man’s body among the remains. Another occupant escaped the home and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Moss said.

The man who died was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy. He has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Moss said.

Copy the Story Link