BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Joseph Shepard King, 92, of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Brunswick, Maine, died peacefully at his home in Florida on Dec. 29, 2024 surrounded by his family. Joseph was born on April 2, 1932 in Lynn, Mass., the son of Joseph Stanley King and Helen (Shepard) King.

﻿He grew up in Saugus, Mass. and attended Saugus High School. After high school he was awarded a ROTC scholarship to study engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Upon graduation earning a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering in 1954, he was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Shortly after graduation he married Margaret Louise Hedlund. After initial training he became an engineer construction commander of Company B of the 293rd Engineer Construction Battalion in the Army Corps of Engineers stationed in Baumholder, Germany. He was promoted to 1st lieutenant in May 1956, released from active duty at Fort Hamilton, NY in January 1956 and fulfilled his army reserve obligation by July 1962. After the army, Joseph worked as an engineer at Metcalf and Eddy in Boston, Mass. In 1962 Joseph along with Richard Dubois established the consulting engineering firm of Dubois & King in Randolph, Vt. The engineering company was and remains a highly successful firm.

Joseph also taught engineering at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, Vt. He was a lifelong member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a registered land surveyor. While in Randolph he was an initial investor and promoter of Pinnacle Ski Ways which operated between 1966-1976.

﻿After retiring from Dubois & King, Joseph formed his own consulting engineering business in Wakefield, NH. The business was located in a converted barn attached to his 1790’s colonial home. He had three employees and claimed to have a great commute to work.

﻿While in New Hampshire, Joseph became a Master Mason in good standing of Unity #62 of the Grand Lodge of NH, Free and Accepted Masons.

﻿Following his retirement from engineering, he divided his time between his homes in Maine and Florida. He loved being near or on the ocean. Throughout his life he owned several blue water sailboats and loved to take family and friends sailing along the coast of Maine. His other hobbies and interests included traveling, square dancing, bocce and spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends. In Florida, he was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs.

﻿Joseph is survived by his wife Margaret (Peggy) Louise King of 70 years; and his children, Louise Kester of Brunswick, Maine, Joe King and his wife Trish Winkles of Glen Flora, Texas, David Krzywicki and his wife Julia Ellis of Gilford, NH and Bruce Alan Krzywicki and his wife Pei-Hsuan Liang of Westford, Mass. He is also survived by eight grandchildren.

﻿His immediate family will be holding a private memorial.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations

may be made to:

﻿Worcester Polytechnic Institute

100 Institute Road

Worcester, MA 01619

508-831-6052

﻿A gift can be made at:

wpi.edu/give

