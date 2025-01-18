A recent article about the decline of youth hockey participation in Maine raised important concerns, but also overlooked key dynamics and solutions that could help the sport thrive (“Maine youth ice hockey is losing players. No one is sure how to stop it,” Jan. 10).

As the president of Midcoast Youth Hockey – Junior Polar Bears, I see a very different picture in our region. Our program experienced 146% growth last season and is approaching another 25% growth this season. These numbers paint a clear picture. The issue is not a lack of interest in hockey — it’s a lack of available ice time and modern facilities to meet growing demand.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gil Rogers is the president of Midcoast Youth Hockey Junior Polar Bears, a growing youth sports organization based at Sidney Watson Arena on the campus of Bowdoin College.

Youth hockey programs across Maine are thriving when they have the resources and ice time to do so. The challenge isn’t that kids aren’t interested in hockey or that families can’t afford the sport — it’s that many families are forced to make difficult decisions because ice time is scarce and facilities are outdated.

In our region, competition for ice time is fierce. Every single arena is operating at or near capacity, juggling youth hockey, high school teams, clinics, camps and college programs. When rinks close or fail to modernize, the ripple effect forces players and families to drive 30 to 60 minutes — often in the early morning or late at night — to find practice and game slots. This is not sustainable. As I always say, “The only thing that could negatively impact demand for ice time is a lack of ice time.”

The article’s focus on high school hockey teams consolidating misses a larger reality. Many players are shifting to club hockey because it offers more ice time, better coaching and higher levels of competition. This is not about cost. Families are investing more in hockey because it brings their kids joy and growth opportunities. What’s needed is a solution to make hockey accessible and sustainable for all levels of play — not just those who can afford to travel to other regions.

The closing of several rinks over the past decade, while concerning, doesn’t signal a lack of interest in hockey. It highlights the need for better-designed facilities that can meet demand and operate sustainably. Single-sheet rinks are no longer viable — they lack the capacity to host tournaments or generate the revenue needed for long-term operations.

A dual-surface facility, strategically located in Brunswick, would be a game-changer for the Midcoast region. It would not only meet the growing demand for ice time but also provide an economic boost to the community. Dual-surface facilities have the capacity to host regional tournaments, clinics and recreational leagues, generating $1.4 million to $2.2 million annually in economic activity. This model has been proven successful in other parts of the country, where public-private partnerships have enabled towns to build and operate financially viable arenas.

A new dual-surface facility in Brunswick wouldn’t just serve youth hockey. It would also support middle and high school teams, adult recreation leagues, figure skating and adaptive skating programs. Programs like adaptive skating, especially for veterans with disabilities, honor Brunswick’s military heritage while making skating more inclusive.

This type of investment solves two problems at once. It ensures local players have access to sufficient ice time, reducing the need for long drives, and it helps prevent the consolidation of high school teams by supporting feeder programs. The numbers don’t lie — when kids have the chance to play, participation grows.

We need to stop thinking about hockey as a sport in decline and start addressing the real barriers to growth: limited ice time and outdated facilities. Rather than pulling back on investment in rinks, we need to move forward with smarter, community-driven solutions. A dual-surface arena in Brunswick is one such solution, and it’s time for government and business leaders to work together to make it happen.

The article noted a lack of a “plan to build hockey back up.” Here’s the plan: Build the infrastructure, and the players will come. Hockey isn’t fading — it’s waiting for the ice.

