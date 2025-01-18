Winter weather is expected in Maine early next week, followed by frigid temperatures.

Forecasters expect snow to accumulate Sunday afternoon into the evening. The Portland area could see anywhere from 4-8 inches, said Hunter Tubbs, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Gray.

“Our latest forecast calls for generally 4 to 6 inches of snow, mainly south of the mountains, and then there will be pockets of higher amounts, probably 6 to 8 or 9 inches or so, particularly across south-central New Hampshire and potentially extending into the coastal plain of Maine,” Tubbs said.

Much of the state was under a winter storm watch Saturday evening.

After the snow, a blast of Arctic air will move into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in very low temperatures.

“It’s going to be the coldest we’ve been in a couple of years,” Tubbs said.

High temperatures around Maine will be in the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday and lows could reach below zero. The wind chill is expected to make it feel even colder, Tubbs said.

