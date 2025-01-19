As a widow living in Brunswick for more than 50 years, I live in fear of the ongoing revaluation of real estate in the town.

My property, once purchased for $26,000, will likely be assessed at a value of $1 million-plus. Even with an addition we added to the original winterized cottage, we have spent nowhere near that. Yet two nearby properties recently sold for over a million dollars — for one, the new owners paid $1.9 million in cash.

Older residents, small family businesses and fishermen with waterfront properties could not hope to purchase their own properties at the skyrocketing prices newcomers or those from out of state are paying. And recent sales figures are generating property taxes that longtime residents with more limited incomes struggle to pay.

No Mainer should have to sell their home because of rising property taxes. Other states have limited increases in taxes through legislation. The home of a friend in California, for example, has a market value of well over $1 million. Her taxes, however, are only half of what I paid before revaluation.

Maine’s municipalities should base revaluation on a longer time frame, increasing the number of sales used to determine value. Two years of sales records in small communities will not yield an accurate assessment of property values. If revaluation were based on between five and 10 years of sales data, abrupt increases due to changing circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, would be less dramatic and less upsetting to taxpayers.

The state should also explore the creation of “discounts” for long-time, year-round residents, without changing the market value of the property. Current market values (especially of waterfront properties) are the basis for incredibly high property taxes.

Without changing the property’s value on the books, current year-round residents could receive a tax credit for every decade they have resided on the property. For instance, if the credit per decade were $2,000, someone living there for 30 years could deduct $6,000 from the total tax due. Where the property is sold or transferred to a new owner, that deduction would no longer apply. Because these benefits would go to the oldest residents, any loss of revenue to a town would be temporary, and manageable.

Maine is not the only state where people are being unduly stressed by impossibly high property taxes. I’m asking our legislators to make reform a high priority, to relieve the stress of older residents while non-Mainers continue to pay higher and higher prices to live in our beautiful state.

