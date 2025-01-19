FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

2. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

3. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

4. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

5. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

6. “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking)

7. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

8. “Little Witch Hazel,” by Phoebe Wahl (Tundra)

9. “Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

10. “Cranky,” by Phuc Tran (Harper)

Paperback

1. “Martyr!,” by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage)

2. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)

3. “Big Swiss,” by Jen Beagin (Scribner)

4. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

5. “The Best American Short Stories 2024,” by Lauren Groff (Mariner)

6. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

7. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

8. “The Most,” by Jessica Anthony (Little Brown)

9. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

10. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

2. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

3. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

4. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

5. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” by Ina Garten (Crown)

7. “Dinner in One,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Slow Productivity,” by Cal Newport (Portfolio)

9. “What I Ate in One Year,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

10. “The Comfort of Crows,” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

3. “Of Time and Turtles,” by Sy Montgomery (Mariner)

4. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)

5. “Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World,” by Pádraig Ó Tuama (W.W. Norton)

6. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

7. “Consider the Fork,” by Bee Wilson (Basic)

8. “Meditations,” by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library)

9. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

10. “A Man of Two Faces,” by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove)

—Longfellow Books

Copy the Story Link