I am a 65-year-old French Canadian. I love visiting the USA. Since the 1930s, my family has summered or visited Maine every single year, spending thousands of dollars there. And we are not alone. Thousands of Canadians travel to beautiful Maine every year. We always felt welcome.

But apparently the USA does not need us anymore. So says President-elect Trump. So, over the next four years, we will visit Gaspésie and New Brunswick instead of Maine. The ocean is just as nice and the lobster just as good. It takes five more hours than driving from Montreal to Kennebunk. But if Trump tries to run our economy into the ground, we will gladly drive it. And I hope that we will resume visiting beautiful Maine in 2029.

In the meantime, I wish Americans luck with Trump. Hopefully, the U.S. Constitution, which is probably the best ever written, is strong enough to corral his imperial instincts. And, hopefully, Congress has enough spine to stand up to his highfalutin ideas.

When cross-border trade takes place, it is because it is mutually beneficial to both parties.

Paul Beland

Montreal

Copy the Story Link