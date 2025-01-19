From vast forests, to sprawling fields and farmlands, to vibrant working waterfronts, Maine’s diverse and picturesque landscapes are central to its identity. Mainers rely on these lands for their livelihoods, as well as for their recreation, health and enjoyment.

For nearly 40 years, Land for Maine’s Future — a statewide, bipartisan land conservation program — has helped to safeguard these iconic landscapes while expanding access to the outdoors for Mainers and visitors alike.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS Jeff Romano is the public policy director for Maine Coast Heritage Trust. Kaitlyn Nuzzo is the director of government relations for The Nature Conservancy in Maine. David Trahan is the executive director for Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine.

The program, administered by Maine’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry and supported by a broad coalition of partners, was first established in 1987 when Maine voters overwhelmingly approved a $35 million bond to purchase lands deemed to have significant community and ecological value. Since then, Land for Maine’s Future has helped to conserve over 660,000 acres of land across the state for hiking, hunting, snowmobiling and other public recreation. Roughly half of this is also working land used for timber harvesting, farming and commercial fishing.

One of the secrets to the program’s success over the years has been the partnership between Maine land trusts and sporting groups. Together, we’ve championed legislation that emphasizes conserving lands closer to where Mainers live and work. In recent years, this change has increased outdoor recreation opportunities in dozens of new locations, many near our state’s largest population centers. These include Camp Gustin, minutes outside of Lewiston-Auburn, the 677-acre East Windham Community Forest in the Greater Portland region, and an expansion of the Kennebec Highlands, near our state capital.

Our collaborative efforts have also helped protect habitats in rural areas that are critical to wildlife, including deer, brook trout and other game species. In Aroostook and Franklin counties, for example, the Land for Maine’s Future Board has recently funded the creation of three new wildlife management areas to aid the restoration of the white-tailed deer population in northern Maine.

As real estate pressure in Maine continues to grow, Land for Maine’s Future is helping Mainers to preserve and manage valuable landscapes that drive some of the state’s most important industries, such as tourism, agriculture, fishing and forestry, while ensuring Maine continues to be a desirable place to live, work and raise a family.

While Land for Maine’s Future has historically relied on funding from bond measures, in 2021, the governor joined with legislative leaders from both parties to direct $40 million in the state budget to support the program over four years. Since then, more than 34,000 acres have been conserved across the state, guaranteeing public access to scenic mountain vistas, shorefront fishing spots and wildlife-rich forest habitats in more than 35 locations from York to Aroostook County, with an additional 45,000 scheduled to close in the near future.

As existing available funds are winding down, we’re ramping up our efforts to ensure Mainers and visitors have access to our state’s beautiful outdoor areas. Our organizations are busy crafting legislation for the upcoming session to ensure the program maintains recent momentum and remains on solid financial footing. While short-term funding is essential, we are also looking at long-term funding strategies, which will be key to sustaining this program well into the future. Transmission corridors offer one such solution.

As New England continues to transition away from fossil fuels, states are turning to Maine as a significant source of renewable energy development. Yet new transmission corridors will carve up Maine’s wildlife habitats. While residents throughout New England will enjoy that energy, Maine will absorb the full scale of habitat impacts.

Our coalition has crafted legislation that would require Maine’s Public Utilities Commission to ensure that any future high-impact transmission corridors include annual payments to the Land for Maine’s Future program to support public land acquisition and management.

As other states in the region turn to Maine to reach their carbon goals, this bill will ensure that these states also help Maine offset impacts to valuable wildlife habitats and outdoor recreation areas.

With continued support, Land for Maine’s Future can safeguard our natural resource-based economy, conserve our wildlife and heritage, and enhance the quality of life for the people of Maine.

“Nature Connects” is a monthly column showcasing conservation stories from people and organizations across Maine. To learn more or suggest story ideas, email reply@mcht.org.

