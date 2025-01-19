Brown, Caroline Eva 81, of Buxton, Jan. 16. Service 3 p.m., Jan. 25, Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton.
Brown, Caroline Eva 81, of Buxton, Jan. 16. Service 3 p.m., Jan. 25, Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton.
