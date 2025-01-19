SOUTH PORTLAND – Edward Hartland Cook, Sr. died at his home in South Portland on Jan. 9, 2025, at the age of 94.

Ed was born March 8, 1930, in Portland, son of the late Charles N. and Irene Duprey Cook. He spent most of his childhood in St. Albans, Vt. where his father worked for the railroad. In 1947, Ed was enlisted into the Army and served in Korea before being honorably discharged in 1951. He was very proud of his military service and was a longtime member of VFW Post 832.

In 1954, Ed married his wife, Doris. They spent 68 years together, most of it at their beloved home on Angell Avenue in Willard Square. Everyone in the neighborhood knew and loved the Cooks.

Ed was employed for 35 years at Brockway-Smith Company in Portland. He said he enjoyed going to work every day of those 35 years, first as a carpenter making Anderson windows and doors, and later as a supervisor.

After his retirement, Ed stayed active. He was one of the founders of the South Portland Food Cupboard and worked there for many years. He was a regular at Basics Fitness Center. He loved being involved in activities at the VFW and Knights of Columbus and was devoted to his senior chair yoga practice with dear friend, Betsy Dunphy. No matter what Ed participated in you could always count on him to show up and give 100 percent with a smile and a joke. He had a gift for friendship.

Ed was predeceased by his wife, Doris; his siblings DeDe, Dottie, Marion, Bob and Sonny, as well as his brothers-in-law Mike Gallant and Doug Baker.

He is survived by son, Edward and wife Marianne Cook, daughter, Mary G. Cook and husband Tim Sunday; grandson, Ryan Cook and partner Audrey Castillo, grandson, Chris Glass and wife Elisabeth; great grandchildren Caelyn Cook, Chira, Jhylana, Jackson and Cypress Glass. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Fay Gallant, Norma (Bob) Messer and Kathaleen Baker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home at 230 Cottage Rd. in South Portland from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church at 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 with a reception to follow at Hobbs Hospitality House. Burial with military honors will be in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the

South Portland

Food Cupboard,

130 Thadeus St.,

South Portland, ME 04106

