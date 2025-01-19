CUMBERLAND – Lucille Rose Higgs Thibault Walker, 103, passed away peacefully at the Heron House in Cumberland Foreside on Jan. 4, 2025.

She was born in Camden on Jan. 23, 1921 to Alfred Bruce Higgs of Bourmouth, England and Nancy Grace Benner of Thomason. Lucille was their only child.

In 1932 the family moved to Chicago, Ill. where Lucille attended the Chicago Public Schools and graduated from Senn High School in 1939. She loved art and made the teaching of art her career. She graduated from the School of Art Institute of Chicago with degrees in Fine Art in 1947 and Art Education in 1950.

While teaching in Keene, N.H., Lucille met Paul Chester Thibault of Waterbury, Vt. They were married in May 18, 1955. They had two children, Philip Bruce and Pauline Nan. Paul worked many years for the Maine State Department of Transportation as a land surveyor and party chief. They spent many summers at their cottage in Sandy Point. Her husband Paul passed away in 1983.

Lucille married John Stratford Walker on May 18, 1990. They enjoyed traveling the east coast in their RV and ultimately settled in Palm Coast, Fla. Lucille maintained her home there even after her move to Maine and enjoyed hosting family gatherings there well after her 100th birthday. John passed away in 2013.

After several hurricanes, Lucille moved back “home” to Maine in 2017 where she resided until her death just short of her 104th birthday.

Lucille is survived by her children, Philip Bruce and wife Patricia Thibault of Cumberland, Pauline Dumont Eklund and husband Daniel Eklund of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren Paul Nelson Thibault, Aimée Lee Thibault, Kevin Bruce and wife Meghan Thibault, Lena Rose and husband Garrett Mercer; and great-grandchildren Max Payer and MacKenzie Elizabeth Mercer.

A memorial service and internment will be this spring at Blake Cemetery in Warren on a date to be determined by the family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth

