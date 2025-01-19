SACO – Patricia Mae Adrain Jalbert, 89, of Saco, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 24, 2024.

Born in Montreal, P.Q. Canada on March 16, 1935, daughter of the late Florence M. (Turner) and Harold G. Clarke.

Beloved wife of Roland Jalbert for 48 years; and the most loving mother of Craig T. and Kimberly (Pierce) Ornell, Stephen K. and Denise (Caccavaro) Ornell, and Kristen C. (Ornell) Pearson and husband Mark. She was the most cherished Gram to Kimberly, Alexandra (Brennan McMullen), Colby, and Samuel Ornell and Kaitlin and Cassandra Pearson as well as extended grandmother to Derek (Patrick Larrow), Brian, and Hannah; great-grandmother to Elliot O’Connor; sister-in-law to Marc (Claire) and Paul (Maryanne) Jalbert; a caring aunt to Christopher, Sean, and Tamara Clarke; and cousin, Eric Machum.

She was predeceased by her husband; parents; and brother.

Patricia was a graduate of Miss Edgar’s and Miss Cramp’s School for Girls in Montreal. She received her Nursing degree from the Royal Victoria School of Nursing (McGill University) in 1956. As a registered nurse for over 50 years, Patricia had a rewarding and impactful career in the fields of neurosurgery, gynecology, med-surgery, and her true passion, psychiatric nursing.

She assisted in research for professional publications, worked as a staff nurse, nurse clinician, head nurse, director of nursing, and provided years of training for other medical professionals in hospitals, long-term healthcare facilities, and treatment centers in Canada, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maine. She retired from Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Patricia was also an accomplished pianist and piano teacher. She began playing piano at the age of 5 and studied at the McGill University Conservatory of Music where she earned her Licentiate in Pianoforte. She studied with Lorraine Gadboury in Montreal and the acclaimed pianist and composer Isidor Philipp in New York, N.Y. She won the All-Canada piano competition from 1951-1953.

Together with her late husband, Roland, they started The Studio, a private music school in the summer of 1977. For 47 years she taught and accompanied hundreds of students in voice and piano. She and her husband gave many recitals in New England, Quebec Province, and the Maritimes. She was a past member of the Portland Rossini Club. She also served as an accompanist and substitute organist for several choral groups, churches, and musical theater productions.

In addition to playing the piano, she offered her vocal talents to a number of choirs. She was a founding member of the Choral Art Society in Portland and a member of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, singing with the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 1974-1977 under the direction of well known conductors such as Arthur Fiedler, Seiji Ozawa, and Leonard Bernstein. In recent years, she sang with the Portland Community Chorus and the Magic of Christmas Chorus of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, and the Temple Choir every summer in Ocean Park.

Patricia also served churches in her community as a Sunday School Director, Junior Choir Director, and vestry member.

Patricia had a lifelong love of Ocean Park. She first came to Maine as a child with her grandparents, and vacationed there for many years. She made it her permanent home with her husband in 1987, making lifelong friends while singing in the Ocean Park Choir, running “Movies at the Temple,” and serving on several committees as well as the Board of Directors for the Ocean Park Association. In 2002 she founded and coordinated the summer music program, “Wednesday Evening at Jordan” that fostered many genres of musical talent. Patricia and Roland performed individually and as a couple many times at the Temple over the years as well.

Patricia loved her garden, watching the birds, playing word games, eating breakfast in the Ocean Park Square, and attending and bragging about all the events and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Patricia will always be remembered for her gift of music, the care she provided to her patients, and her incredible love and devotion to her family.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 12, 11 a.m. at the Ocean Park Temple.

Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s name to the

Ocean Park Association’s Music Program or to Dana Farber’s Jimmy Fund.

