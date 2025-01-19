SCARBOROUGH – Dear father of Tom and Sarah, always loving and sometimes silly “Pah” of Katie, Bethany, and Megan, treasured teacher, dear friend, and caring global citizen, the Reverend Doctor Edward F. “Ted” Campbell, Jr., 93, of Piper Shores, Scarborough, peacefully passed away on Jan. 13, 2025.

Ted was born on Jan. 5, 1932 in New Haven, Conn. His family moved to Swarthmore, Pa., where he attended Haverford School for Boys (1949). He returned to New Haven to study at Yale University (BA-1953). In Fall 1953, Ted moved on to McCormick Theological Seminary (BD-1956) in Chicago. He married his high school sweetheart and life’s touchstone, Phyllis Kletzien Campbell, on Sept. 4, 1954. After his graduation from McCormick, they were off to Baltimore, Md., where he served as Assistant Pastor at First Presbyterian Church in 1956-58 while attending Johns Hopkins University (PhD – 1959). Returning to Chicago, Professor Campbell joined the faculty of McCormick Theological Seminary, ultimately becoming the Francis A. McGaw Professor of Old Testament. He and Phyllis became parents to James (d. 1958), Thomas, and Sarah. The family lived on the Seminary campus and Ted and Phyl became active members of Chicago’s Lake View Presbyterian Church. While at McCormick, Ted also served as the long-term Field Director of the American Schools of Oriental Research (ASOR) dig at Shechem/Tell Balatah in Palestine, Vice President of ASOR (1973-82), and visiting professor at St. George’s College, Jerusalem. Reverend Campbell published the Anchor Bible commentary on the Book of Ruth (1975) and served as editor of several publications on Shechem and biblical archaeology. Upon his retirement in 1997, he was named Professor Emeritus and an endowed chair in Social Justice Ministry was established in Edward and Phyllis’ names at McCormick.

Ted and Phyllis’ final move was to Scarborough and Piper Shores in 2001. Pah and Ama delighted in being close to their children and grandchildren, creating new community kinship, and serving on myriad committees and endeavors at Piper Shores and around the region. In addition to his skill with both Ancient Hebrew and Arabic, Dad loved to play with the English language, writing inventive poetry for special events, crafting witty word mashups, and mastering puzzles.

Ted continued his dedication to social justice work within the church by serving on the Executive Committee of the Maine Council of Churches Board, and they were both committed members of Mid-Coast Presbyterian (Topsham) and Woodfords Congregational (Portland) churches. Mom’s and Dad’s caring for individuals, as well as open perspectives, featured a desire to listen and learn and a willingness to support and fight for those in our world who have limited power and authority. This tenet was particularly evident in their generous support of many humanitarian agencies, their advocacy for and participation in a group of Sudanese worshippers connected to Mid-Coast Church, and their ongoing dedication to frank discussion of the challenges in the Middle East and support for peace initiatives there.

Our beloved Pah is survived by his children Tom (and his wife, Lori) and Sarah (and her husband, Ted); granddaughters Katie, Bethany, and Megan; and a large circle of dear family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at Woodfords Congregational Church UCC in Portland on Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m., which will also be streamed online at https://www.youtube.com/live/UfEQZaAhS94

In lieu of flowers,

gifts in Ted Campbell’s honor can be made to:

Heifer International (https://www.heifer.org/give/donate-monthly.html) or: Maine Council of Churches (https://mainecouncilofchurches.org/support-mcc/) or:

peace and relief initiatives in the Middle East

Copy the Story Link