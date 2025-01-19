BRUNSWICK – Robert E. Eagle III, 70, of Brunswick, died Jan. 14, 2025 from ALS. He was born in Lakewood, N.J. He graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine and the University of Southern Maine. He worked in finance and accounting in California, Maine and Wisconsin.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kimberly Johnson; daughter Emily Eagle, son-in-law Kirill Shkolnik; grandson Luka Eagle Shkolnik; granddog Hershey; and siblings Joanne Eagle, Daniel Eagle and Patricia Eagle.

The family would like to thank the many people who supported Robert through his disease process over the past two years including Dr. Taylor and the ALS clinic in Brunswick, CHANS Hospice and the folks at Brunswick transportation.

No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the ALS Association atals.org or to: Team Gleason atteamgleason.org

