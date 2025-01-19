KENNEBUNKPORT – Susan “Sue” Dunbar Hamilton MacCachran Ingholt, 91, of Kennebunkport, passed away on Jan. 8, 2025, surrounded by her family. Sue was born June 4, 1933, in Salem, Mass., to Katherine Twombly Hamilton and Frank Ellesmere Hamilton. Following the loss of her parents, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, where she spent her early years in Marblehead and Melrose, Mass.

Sue graduated from Gould Academy, Bethel, Maine, and Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Following graduation, she lived in New York City and worked at The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research and The New York Hospital-Cornell Medical College.

Sue met her future husband, Bob MacCachran, at the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church in New York, N.Y., then moved to Chatham, N.J., to raise their children. Sue was a member of The Junior League of Morristown (New Jersey) and was active in The Chatham Township Presbyterian Church. With Bob’s job change, they moved to Sudbury, Mass., where Sue volunteered at the Sudbury United Methodist Church and The Junior League of Boston. She was a member of the English Department at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, where she also served on the Student Exchange Committee. Her teaching career continued in Marlborough, Mass., as an English as a Second Language teacher at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School.

Sue and Bob traveled internationally together in their early years, where they learned the value of global friendships and connections. The family lived in Mexico while Bob was on assignment and, through the years, traveled with him regularly. Subsequently, their home life was enriched by visitors from around the world, including Bob’s business associates and families, students from the Experiment in International Living, and exchange students attending Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.

The things that brought Sue great joy were Bob, her children, the many family dogs, her dear friends, and travel. She was an accomplished piano and organ player. As well she received great pleasure from reading, taking adult education classes, knitting, and needlepoint. Everyone in the family has many gems knit by Sue.

In retirement, Bob and Sue moved to Kennebunkport, which was a second home to Sue. She was a volunteer at the Louis Graves Library, a member of the Seacoast Garden Club, the Kennebunkport Historical Society, and South Congregational Church.

In February 2018, Sue married an old friend from her earlier life, Harald Ingholt.

﻿Sue was predeceased by her husbands Robert MacCachran (2005) and Harald Ingholt (2021); a brother, George T. Hamilton, and sister, Mary Lou McClelland.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Caroline MacCachran of Kennebunkport, Bradford MacCachran (Barbara Ginley) of Portland, and Andrew MacCachran (Sabrina Silverstein) of West Haven, Conn.; five grandchildren, Benjamin Lepordo, Samuel Lepordo, and Hannah Lepordo of Denver, Colo., Cyrus MacCachran of Chicago, Ill., and Tobias MacCachran of Portland; two stepchildren, Nancy Evans (Steven) of Ashland, Neb., and Paul Ingholt (Dana) of Vienna, Va.; a sister-in-law, Helen Hamilton of Exeter, N.H.; two nephews, Robert B. Hamilton (Heidi) of Greenland, N.H. and Christopher S. Hamilton (Jennifer) of Sandown, N.H., and their families.

A celebration of her life will be held at the South Congregational Church in Kennebunkport, on Saturday, March 1, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

South Congregational Church

P.O. Box 414

2 North St.

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

