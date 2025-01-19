SOUTH PARIS – Toby (Donald) J. Koles, 88, passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2025, after a period of declining health at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris.

He was born to Elizabeth “Betty” Beneshunas (Bann) and Anthony Koles (Kolec) on May 2, 1936 in Fountains Springs, Pa.

Being raised in Girardville, in the coal region of Pennsylvania, fostered a value system which served as his moral compass throughout his life. An excellent work ethic, patriotism, and deep faith in God were his guiding principles.

He was most proud of entering the United States Marine Corps as part of the “fat mans platoon” and graduated from basic training as a fit and consummate Marine, and an expert marksman! He served at Marine Corp Base Quantico in Virginia as part of the “Remington Raiders” a clerk in the Command Center. After leaving active duty, he continued in the reserves at Naval Air Station South Weymouth in Massachusetts.

On Sept. 22, 1956, he married Rita Koles at Holy Rosary Church in Mahanoy Plane, Pa. They welcomed their daughter, Kate, when Toby was stationed at Quantico. After his military service, they returned to Pennsylvania and Toby worked for his father’s “store to your door” baker route. After a few years, Toby took a job in Boston at Irving Levitt’s Meat Packing House and the family moved to Abington, Mass. In search of a better life, he applied for a job with the Department of Agriculture and trained to be a federal meat inspector. For this, they moved to Bergenfield, N.J. where they lived for four years and then he transferred to Allentown, Pa.

Toby enjoyed an additional career to his full time job and worked part time for Shop Rite Grocery in the deli counter in Allentown, Pa. He forged many friendships at Shop Rite which became lifelong. A hard worker who wanted to provide well for his family, Toby always had an additional job. He washed dishes at restaurants in his early days and upon retirement, worked for the Salvation Army in North Carolina and then as a cleaner in Biddeford in recent years.

A man of great faith in God, he longed to be reunited with his beloved wife Rita after her passing in 2022. His love of God and his family extended to his love of animals and he and Rita rescued more than a few stray dogs along the way. Toby and Rita enjoyed their retirement years which were filled with road trips and cruises; volunteer work at their church, Salvation Army, and the American Legion. But the simple things like sharing coffee in the morning during which time, they recounted their blessings, were the joys they enjoyed the most.

Toby was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Anthony “Tony” and James “Jimmy”; his nephew, Toby; his dear wife, Rita; and the many pets who undoubtedly greeted him at the Rainbow Bridge, and, most recently, his grand-pup, Noah.

He is survived by his daughter, Kate, with whom he lived; his grand-pup Bridget; his dear friend, Shirline Epting from his Shop Rite days; and his “adopted sister”, Linda Pumiglia, whom he met through Collie Rescue League of New England.

Since October of 2024, he was a resident of Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough and then in South Paris. He was the recipient of the staff’s compassionate and graceful care at both facilities and during a brief stay at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. The dignity and respect with which all cared for him is a treasured gift.

A memorial service will be held at Union Church in Biddeford Pool on Saturday Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Paula Norbert presiding. Interment at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery Columbarium in Springvale for both Toby and Rita will be private and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Toby’s honor and memory to the: Age Friendly Saco Mobility Shuttle; Maine Veterans Home; or the animal shelter of your choice.

