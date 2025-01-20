Sometimes the scariest movie is the one you can’t see.

That’s the takeaway from my talk with Fred Greenhalgh, co-founder of Alfred-based audio drama company Dagaz Media. For nearly two decades, Greenhalgh, alongside his former partner William Dufris (who sadly died in 2020), used their Maine studio and a lifetime of sounds that go bump in your imagination to create acclaimed, Maine-based tales of terror.

Dagaz Media created everything from audio versions of Maine author Joe Hill’s “Locke & Key” and “The X-Files” to original series like the ongoing “Undertow” series, whose eighth season, “Narcosis,” features a terrifying tale of a Maine rescue diver encountering something unspeakable in the icy ocean.

For Greenhalgh, now a major player in the podcast world for his meticulously crafted audio soundscapes and chilling stories, Maine is the perfect place to lie in the dark and wonder just what that sound is. It’s probably nothing… right?

Greenhalgh, who grew up in Bangor, Maine’s most famous horror icon has always been part of the scary fun. “We moved to Bangor when I was around 10,” says Greenhalgh. “With all its weird, creepy backwoods roads and farmhouses that creaked in the wind. And Stephen King was always right there in the culture.

“In his book on horror ‘Danse Macabre,’ there’s a chapter that’s a love letter to old-time radio and what makes horror work that really stuck with me. When I watch horror movies, I’m usually all-in for the first third, but the reveal, the need to show and rationalize the monster, is almost always a letdown. In radio, you never got to see the monster. There was something so ominous and dreadful about that. Done well, audio horror can actually be more terrifying than something on the big screen.”

Now, there’s no bigger fan of horror movies than me. But, as befits a storyteller, Greenhalgh’s reminiscences drew out of me old campfire tales, snatches of staticky late-night rebroadcasts of long-ago radio dramas, even a track from an old comedy album where Bill Cosby (sadly revealed as a real-life monster) lovingly re-creates an even older “Lights Out” radio broadcast about a chicken heart that eats New York. All still alive and lurking in my head.

“Photographers carry a camera to interpret the world,” he said. “Audio artists receive the world sonically.” He totes his recording equipment to every available Maine location in search of original sounds from whispering pines to crashing waves, building his terrifying tales.

“My earliest memories include listening to an album of ‘Peter and the Wolf’ in our living room in East Machias, along with the creaking rafters and wind outside and the crackling wood stove,” he said. “Occasionally the oak tree’s branches would smash suddenly against the window with a huge bang. Then my older brother thought it would be funny to show me ‘Alien’ way too young — I can still hear that skittering noise. That’s when sound design really got under my skin.”

From his home recording studio in Alfred and elsewhere, Greenhalgh has enlisted some big Hollywood names to bring his tales to life. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny brought Scully and Mulder back for “X-Files: Cold Cases.” “Locke & Key” featured Tatiana Maslany, Haley Joel Osment, and author Joe Hill’s famous father, Stephen King. Greenhalgh’s directed everyone from “Star Trek Voyager” stars Kate Mulgrew and Robert Picardo (“Homefront”) to “The Good Place” stars Manny Jacinto and Jamila Jamil (“Marigold Beach”), to talented voice actors from Maine and elsewhere.

Greenhalgh’s Maine-made audio horrors feature as much talent and technical wizardry as any movie.

“It’s like a magician’s trick to get the audience invested using only sound,” Greenhalgh, a University of Southern Maine alum, said. “If you can establish that connection while bypassing the optic nerve, you’ve got ’em. Maybe there’s something deeply wired in us — the first stories around the fire telling the young ones that something in the dark out there will eat you.”

Greenhalgh cites his formative time “running around the French Quarter” in New Orleans capturing sound for the film “Runaway Jury” for igniting his passion for audio storytelling, and mentor and Maine-based voice acting legend, the late William Dufris (he’s Bob the Builder, among many others), for teaching him that making audio art right in his home state was not only possible, but inspiring.

“We’ve recorded with our casts in old farmhouses in Parsonsfield. We had actors running around subterranean spaces in (pre-renovation) abandoned Biddeford mills,” says Greenhalgh. “We’re making movies in every way except the camera.”

Greenhalgh is currently recording audio versions of novellas from Maine authors Katherine Silva, Morgan Sylvia, and Chris Bernier. “That’s the appeal of working in Maine. It can be really hard but you can be an original and forge your own path. In a way, it’s like how our character is forged in the Maine landscape, with its craggy, rocky coast. Maine forces you to find your strength of character.

“Working in Maine teaches you it’s the journey and not the destination. You build community here based on mutual support. In the Maine arts community, we’re all in it together.”

For more about Fred Greenlalgh’s Maine-made audio horror, check out the Dagaz Media website. The latest season of “Undertow” is available on Apple Podcasts.

