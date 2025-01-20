The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for two commercial fishermen and will not resume it without new information, a spokesman said Monday.

Maine Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard were searching on Sunday for Chester Barrett and his son Aaron Barrett after family members reported them missing when they failed to return to port in South Addison. Chris Berry, operations unit controller at the Coast Guard, said the search was suspended after sunset Sunday.

The Coast Guard will not pick up the search “unless we receive any information, which we have not,” he said.

The Barretts were on board the scallop vessel “Sudden Impact” Saturday when family members lost contact, Maine Marine Patrol said in a statement Sunday.

The boat left Cobscook Bay State Park for South Addison at around 5 a.m. Saturday, the Coast Guard said.

Marine Patrol launched a search on the water and shoreline between Lubec and South Addison at around 7 p.m. Saturday, assisted by the Coast Guard and local fishermen. The search was called off due to poor visibility Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning.

