Groovetide

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Annex at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org.

The Midcoast-based jam band Groovetide has three upcoming performances in Bath, all featuring songs you’ll recognize, along with some of their own. On Thursday, catch them playing songs by Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band, Janis Joplin and The Beatles. Feb. 20 will be all about the blues and on March 20, the theme is “Keep Groovin’ On.” The common thread is generations of music, most of which will have you out of your seat and dancing.

La Bohème

7 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $15-$96. portix.com.

Portland Symphony Orchestra and Opera Maine present Puccini’s tragic opera “La Bohème.” Sunday’s show is sold out but there are still some tickets available for the Friday night show. “La Bohème” spins the emotional story of young artists in Paris and is sung in Italian with supertitles projected above the stage. The performance features soprano Vanessa Isiguen as seamstress Mimì, tenor Christopher Oglesby as poet Rodolfo, baritone Luke Sutliff as painter Marcello and soprano Brittany Logan as singer Musetta, among other vocal powerhouses. You’ll also hear the PSO Children’s Chorus during the production.

Monét X Change

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $38-$48 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com.

Being a drag queen may not have been an original life goal of hers, but Monét X Change sure is crushing life performing as one. Monét X Change was a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (season 10) and winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (season four).

See for yourself at her Life Be Lifin’ show in Portland. You’ll hear her coming-of-age story which will elicit plenty of laughs along with a few tears.

‘Life Forms’

Opening reception is 6 p.m. Thursday. Regular hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Through Feb. 15. University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usmmaine.edu/gallery.

Head to the University of Southern Maine Art Gallery in Gorham to view a sculpture exhibit featuring the works of artists Jackie Brown, Leah Gauthier, Elaine K. Ng and Ashley Page. The inspiration for their work is centered around the word “grow” and its many meanings, including biological and human knowledge. Along with the exhibit itself, the public is invited to the opening reception at 6 p.m. Thursday. On Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m., there’s an artist lecture at the McGoldrick Center for Career and Student Success on the Portland USM campus at 35 Bedford St.

