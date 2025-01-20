That Portland Landmarks and the Portland Museum of Art are embroiled in a legal battle is unfortunate. The suit is regarding the proposed expansion of the museum requiring the demolition of the old Chamber of Commerce building next door.

The Portland Museum of Art does a world of good, both aesthetically and economically, for our little city. The museum is a “good neighbor,” up to and including free Friday evening admissions.

Compromise is needed. The disputed building, while sturdy and well built, is not architecturally significant or noteworthy. Perhaps the body of the building could survive and a new front exterior could be designed. Changes or expansion might occur at a future date.

Lawsuits such as these do not reflect favorably on either party nor serve our city in any way.

Joan O’Brien

Portland

