In just two months, two pedestrians in Portland have lost their lives in crosswalks — spaces meant to prioritize safety and give vulnerable road users the right of way. A third tragedy in Fairfield has further underscored the systemic danger people face simply trying to walk in their communities. These devastating losses are not isolated incidents but symptoms of a deeper problem in how we design our roads, collect and disseminate crash data and manage our streets.

As the executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and the former chair of the Portland City Council Sustainability & Transportation Committee, I see firsthand the consequences of road systems that prioritize speed over safety. These injuries and fatalities demand urgent action from all of us — advocates, municipal leaders and residents alike — to prevent future tragedies. It’s time for every municipality in Maine, urban, suburban and rural, to adopt Vision Zero, a comprehensive approach to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Andrew Zarro is executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

Vision Zero is a strategy built on the idea that traffic deaths are preventable. It prioritizes safe road design, lower speed limits and policies that make walking, rolling and driving safer for everyone. Cities across the globe have embraced Vision Zero, seeing significant reductions in crashes and fatalities. Maine cannot afford to lag behind.

In Portland, Fairfield and beyond, streets must be redesigned to account for human error. That means narrower lanes to reduce speeds, better lighting in crosswalks and dedicated infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. Traffic enforcement must also prioritize safety, focusing on eliminating speeding and reckless driving, while avoiding inequities in enforcement practices.

At the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, we’ve long advocated for safer streets. Our work involves partnering with communities to improve infrastructure, educating the public on safe road behavior and advocating for policies that prioritize vulnerable road users. However, these recent tragedies have galvanized us to expand our efforts.

One critical piece of this puzzle is the need for higher-quality and standardized crash data. Accurate data allows us to identify dangerous corridors, evaluate the effectiveness of safety interventions and hold decision-makers accountable. Right now, inconsistencies in crash reporting hinder our ability to fully understand and address the problem. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is committed to working with state and local agencies to improve crash data collection and transparency, ensuring that our strategies are informed by facts.

But we cannot do this alone. We need the collective action of individuals, community groups and local governments to drive change.

These tragic deaths remind us that the status quo is unacceptable. Every person has the right to walk safely in their community. To make Vision Zero a reality in Maine, we need your voice.

Contact your local leaders. Urge them to adopt Vision Zero policies and invest in safer infrastructure. We are here to support and educate them. Get involved with Bicycle Coalition of Maine. Join us in advocating for better street design and stronger safety policies. Share your experiences. If you’ve witnessed or been involved in a near-miss or crash, report it to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and your local authorities. Your story can help illuminate patterns and push for change.

Safety on our streets is not a privilege — it’s a basic right. Together, we can honor the lives lost by taking bold, immediate action to prevent future tragedies. Let’s work toward a Maine where everyone, regardless of how they travel, can move about their community without fear.

To learn more or get involved, visit bikemaine.org or contact us directly. It’s time to demand safer streets for all.

