A theatrical dance performance from Contra-Tiempo is coming up soon on Feb. 6 at Merrill Auditorium, comic Nick Swardson’s show is on April 26 at the State Theatre and you can see the band Chicago perform on July 31 at Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor.

Contra-Tiempo is a Los Angeles-based multilingual, activist dance-theater company that incorporates salsa, Afro-Cuban, hip-hop and contemporary dance into an enthralling show called “joyUS justUS.” The production also includes text and original music and stories of hope, faith, family, strength and joy. Immerse yourself in the magic on Feb. 6 at Merrill Auditorium.

Tickets for Contra-Tiempo are $30-$65. Purchase them at porttix.com.

NICK SWARDSON

Nick Swardson is a stand-up comic, actor and screenwriter. He’ll be performing in Portland on April 26 at the State Theatre.

Swardson’s film debut was a quick moment in the 2000 film “Almost Famous” where he plays a crazed David Bowie fan.

In 2011, he wrote and starred in the comedy “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star.”

You may also recognize Swardson as the Terry Bernardino character in the Comedy Central sitcom “Reno 911!”

Swardson’s own show, “Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time” ran for two seasons on Comedy Central.

Tickets to Nick Swardson are $35-$55. Get yours at statetheatreportland.com.

CHICAGO IN BANGOR

Chicago will be playing all the hits when they perform in Bangor this summer on July 31.

The lineup has changed through the decades, but founding members Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Lee Loughnane are still going strong.

With memorable songs like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park” and “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” you’ll have a hard time sitting still. Chicago also delivers the ballads, including “If You Leave Me Now” and “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” so don’t forget your lighters.

Chicago will be playing outside at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. Tickets are $68.75-$182. Get them at waterfrontconcerts.com.

