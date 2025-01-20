Westbrook church celebrates day of service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.
The event featured a variety of free services, including a pancake breakfast, door prizes, haircuts, hand massages, health and dental screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, as well as information about financial, educational, nutritional, and legal services available locally. Photos by Press Herald photographer Ben McCanna.
Angelica Mahdi, 10, of Westbrook, smiles while regarding a butterfly drawn on her right cheek by Deanna O’Brien at a face painting booth at St. Hyacinth Church during a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday. The event featured a variety of free services, including a pancake breakfast, door prizes, haircuts, hand massages, health and dental screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, as well as information about financial, educational, nutritional, and legal services available locally.
Emelda Mahdi, 12, of Westbrook has her nails painted by Monique Gaudet during a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. at St. Hyacinth Church on Monday.
Lou Phillips, pastor at St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook, receives a kiss from Windham during a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.
Maria Nabunnya, a volunteer for Catholic Charities, organizes a pile of free knitted hats and scarves within St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook during a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.
